 HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Begins; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Begins; Check Details Here

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Begins; Check Details Here

The registration procedure for the 2025 Patwari recruitment, with 530 openings available across the state has been started by the Himachal Pradesh State Recruitment Agency (HPRCA) on the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in. Aspirants must pay an application fee of roughly ₹800, with an additional price of around ₹100 for any necessary revisions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
HP Patwari Recruitment 2025 | hprca.hp.gov.in

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: The Himachal Pradesh State Recruitment Agency (HPRCA) has opened the registration procedure for the 2025 Patwari recruitment, with 530 openings available across the state. Qualified applicants can submit applications online at hprca.hp.gov.in beginning December 12, 2025 and ending January 16, 2026. Those chosen would receive a monthly training stipend of roughly ₹12,500.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Selection process

A written examination or computer-based test (CBT) will be used during the recruitment process to assess general awareness, thinking, and language skills. Aspirants who qualify will be contacted for document verification prior to appointment.

Read the official notification here

FPJ Shorts
USC India Awards Celebrate India’s Innovators And Honour The Legacy Of Ratan Tata
USC India Awards Celebrate India’s Innovators And Honour The Legacy Of Ratan Tata
Bhiwandi Civic Body Asked To Submit Fresh Waste-Management Plan Under NGT Norms
Bhiwandi Civic Body Asked To Submit Fresh Waste-Management Plan Under NGT Norms
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4–5 Times By 2030: Govt
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4–5 Times By 2030: Govt
Govt Prioritises Trade Negotiations To Boost Textile Exports; India-UK Pact Offers Zero-Duty Access As MMF And Technical Textiles Surge
Govt Prioritises Trade Negotiations To Boost Textile Exports; India-UK Pact Offers Zero-Duty Access As MMF And Technical Textiles Surge

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates who qualify can register online using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at hprca.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to register themselves using the details such as a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Next, fill out the needed details, upload the documents as per specifications, make the payment for the form via online, and then submit the form.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read Also
IB Board May & November 2026: Expert Tips To Help Students Gear Up Efficiently
article-image

Direct link to apply

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The recruitment is accessible to individuals who have finished Class 12 (10+2) from a recognised board and are between the ages of 18 and 45 as of January 1, 2025, with age relaxations as per government regulations. Aspirants must be residents of Himachal Pradesh and meet any local domicile requirements outlined in the official notification.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay an application fee of roughly ₹800, with an additional price of around ₹100 for any necessary revisions.

Who is Patwari?

Patwaris handle land records, collect income, and perform field administrative chores at the tehsil and district levels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

USC India Awards Celebrate India’s Innovators And Honour The Legacy Of Ratan Tata

USC India Awards Celebrate India’s Innovators And Honour The Legacy Of Ratan Tata

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Begins; Check Details Here

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Begins; Check Details Here

IB Board May & November 2026: Expert Tips To Help Students Gear Up Efficiently

IB Board May & November 2026: Expert Tips To Help Students Gear Up Efficiently

NEET SS Exam City Slip 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here

NEET SS Exam City Slip 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here

Jai Hind College Hosts Global Conference On Strategic Autonomy And Indo-Pacific Diplomacy

Jai Hind College Hosts Global Conference On Strategic Autonomy And Indo-Pacific Diplomacy