HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Begins; Check Details Here

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025 | hprca.hp.gov.in

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: The Himachal Pradesh State Recruitment Agency (HPRCA) has opened the registration procedure for the 2025 Patwari recruitment, with 530 openings available across the state. Qualified applicants can submit applications online at hprca.hp.gov.in beginning December 12, 2025 and ending January 16, 2026. Those chosen would receive a monthly training stipend of roughly ₹12,500.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Selection process

A written examination or computer-based test (CBT) will be used during the recruitment process to assess general awareness, thinking, and language skills. Aspirants who qualify will be contacted for document verification prior to appointment.

Read the official notification here

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates who qualify can register online using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at hprca.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to register themselves using the details such as a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Next, fill out the needed details, upload the documents as per specifications, make the payment for the form via online, and then submit the form.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The recruitment is accessible to individuals who have finished Class 12 (10+2) from a recognised board and are between the ages of 18 and 45 as of January 1, 2025, with age relaxations as per government regulations. Aspirants must be residents of Himachal Pradesh and meet any local domicile requirements outlined in the official notification.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay an application fee of roughly ₹800, with an additional price of around ₹100 for any necessary revisions.

Who is Patwari?

Patwaris handle land records, collect income, and perform field administrative chores at the tehsil and district levels.