 IB Board May & November 2026: Expert Tips To Help Students Gear Up Efficiently
The IB has released the 2026 exam schedule: May exams run from April 24–May 20, and November exams from October 23–November 13. With the timetable set, schools are focusing on strategy-based preparation, time management, mock tests, and student well-being to ensure stress-free performance.

Updated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
IB Board May & November 2026: Expert Tips To Help Students Gear Up Efficiently | Canva

IB Board May & November 2026: The International Baccalaureate (IB) has released the official IB exam schedule 2026 for both the May and November sessions. According to the notice, the May 2026 examinations would take place from April 24, 2026, to May 20, 2026, while the November 2026 examinations will take place from October 23 to November 13, 2026. Students can download the detailed timetable in PDF format from ibo.org. With the academic cycle now structured, IB schools are shifting their focus to structured preparation, performance strategies, and student well-being.

Speaking on effective exam preparedness, Rima Singh, Head of School, DPS International, Gurgaon, explains that time management remains one of the biggest challenges for IB students. She says, "Planning in the IB ecosystem requires strategy rather than mere completion of tasks. The teachers break down the syllabus into modules, introduce digital planners, and create real-time deadline simulations to help students manage pressure and develop regular study habits."

IB classrooms naturally thrive on diversity, with students coming from varied academic and cultural backgrounds. To support this, schools often use flexible grouping, ongoing formative assessments, and universal design principles so every learner can progress without compromising academic rigour. These practices are further reinforced through inquiry-based learning and a strong emphasis on multicultural perspectives.

Other common challenges are the technical ones during online IB examinations. To this end, the school conducts secure mock exams, which mimic the real test conditions. In the preparation of students for this, they go through platform navigation, rubric interpretation, digital etiquette, and timed practice to ensure they are confident and clear when entering the actual exams.

The IB philosophy has always remained true to real-world links. Using the interdisciplinary case studies, service-driven projects, and global collaborations helps students to point out that learning is interconnected and globally relevant.

Singh therefore recommends balanced routines, short study bursts, decent breaks, hydration, and adequate sleep as part of the preparations for students ahead of the exams to ensure peak performance without burnout.

