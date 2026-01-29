 NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
GOONJ’26 commenced on January 28 with a formal opening ceremony at NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management. Graced by senior authorities, the fest’s first day featured diverse events across business, culture, arts, sports, and debates, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub and setting a strong foundation for the days ahead.

Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
GOONJ’26 commenced on 28th January with a formal Opening Ceremony, marking the beginning of the annual fest of NMIMS – Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE & FBM). The ceremony was graced by distinguished authorities, along with Prof. Seema Mahajan, Dean and Director of PDSE & FBM, setting an inspiring and dignified tone for the festival.

Day 1 featured a diverse range of events across business, culture, dance, music, theatre, treasury, debates, fine arts, design, production, and sports, encouraging creativity, strategic thinking, and active participation among students.

The events were conducted across multiple venues, including the Mukesh Patel Auditorium, classrooms, Chitrakoot Turf, and sports grounds, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of activity.

Overall, Day 1 of GOONJ’26 was impactful, engaging, and creatively enriching, successfully laying a strong foundation for the remainder of the annual fest while celebrating collaboration, talent, and excellence within the NMIMS community.

