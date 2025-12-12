NEET SS Exam City Slip 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here

NEET SS Exam City Slip 2025 | nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Exam 2025 City Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip today, December 12, 2025. Candidates can view their exam city intimation slips from the official websites of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The city slip specifies the exam city where candidates will be assigned their NEET SS 2025 examination centre.

NEET SS Exam City Slip 2025: How to download?

To download the exam city slip, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official portals of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip” link.

Step 3: After this, on the login page, enter the login credentials such as user ID & password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the exam city intimation slip 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download

Note: The city intimation slip just specifies the exam city, not the precise centre location. The final exam centre information will be included in the NEET SS 2025 invite card.

NEET SS Exam 2025 dates and pattern

The NEET SS Exam 2025 is planned to take place on December 26 and 27, 2025. The computer-based test will have three timed sections: Section A, Section B, and Section C. Each segment consists of 50 questions and has a time limit of 50 minutes. The exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes and consist of 150 questions. Incorrect responses will result in a 25% negative mark, whereas unattempted questions will not be punished.

NEET SS Exam 2025: Important dates

The application form for NEET SS 2025 was released on November 5, 2025, with a submission deadline of November 25, 2025. The general correction window was open from November 28 to November 30, 2025, while the final correction window for photos and signatures is open from December 12 to December 14, 2025.

The hall ticket for the exam will be accessible from December 22, 2025. Results are likely to be announced on January 28, 2026, with the cut-off date for eligibility set for January 31, 2026.