 Viral Video: Student Harassed On Street In Hathras; CCTV Captures Incident, Police Arrest Accused
Viral CCTV from Hathras shows three youths on a bike harassing a girl returning from coaching, with one touching her cheek before fleeing. The clip sparked outrage online. Police registered an FIR, identified the accused through CCTV, and confirmed one arrest, with further action underway.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A CCTV footage from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, currently going viral on social media, shows the grossest form of street harassment where a young girl is targeted by three boys on a motorcycle. In this footage, the student is seen walking back from her coaching class along a narrow lane when suddenly the three boys on a motorcycle appear from the rear. The bike slows down near the girl as a guy sitting in the middle stretches his hand towards her, touches her cheek, and immediately speeds away with the rider.

The visuals very clearly show the student in a state of shock, stepping aside, while people around are completely clueless about what has just happened. The incident has sparked widespread anger online, with users expressing outrage over the growing frequency of such crimes against young girls in the state.

According to the local account, the girl was on her way back home after coaching when the accused targeted her in a deliberate act of harassment. The CCTV clips of the approaching bike, the moment of harassment, and the escape have gone viral to underline the audacity of such offenders who roam around freely despite strict policing measures.

The rising cases of eve-teasing and harassment have come under attack by residents and social media users, who are demanding quick action by authorities. Several have brought to light how, despite tall promises to ensure the girls' safety, they continue to face harassment in public places.

The incident serves as yet another reminder of the urgent need for safer streets, stricter monitoring, and a zero-tolerance approach to crimes against women and girls in the region.

Police comments

After the video went viral, Hathras Police responded swiftly. In an official statement posted on their social media account, the police confirmed that they had registered a case at Sikandra Rao police station based on the written complaint filed by the victim. The police stated that teams were analysing CCTV footage to identify the culprits and ensure immediate action.

"In the referenced case, an FIR has been registered at Sikandrarao police station under the relevant sections based on the written complaint of the complainant. The police are making meaningful efforts to arrest the accused by identifying them through video/CCTV footage, and further legal proceedings are being conducted."

Hours later, the police released an update confirming that one of the accused involved in the incident has been arrested. The statement mentioned that legal procedures are underway, and further investigation is in progress. Police officials also assured the public that strict measures are being taken to prevent such incidents and that no leniency will be shown toward offenders.

