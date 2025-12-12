CFA Level 1 & 2 November 2025 Results Dates Announced At cfainstitute.org; Check Details Here

CFA Level 1 & 2 November 2025 Results Dates: The CFA November exam results for 2025 have been released by the CFA Institute. January 13, 2026 is the date of the CFA Level 1 November 2025 results. Additionally, the date of the CFA Level 2 November 2025 results was made public online as January 15, 2026. Through their CFA login, candidates who took the CFA November 2025 exam can view and download their exam results. After 6:30 PM IST or 9 AM ET, candidates who took the CFA exam in 2025 will receive an email with the results on their registered email addresses. Students can view their CFA results by visiting their candidate dashboard.

Direct link for the official notification

CFA Level 1 & 2 November 2025 Results Dates: Important dates

CFA Level 1 Result Date: January 13, 2026

CFA Level 2 Result Date: January 15, 2026

Result Email Timing: After 6:30 PM IST / 9 AM ET on result day

Result Access: Through CFA login and candidate dashboard

Requirement: Completion of Practical Skills Module (PSM) to view results

CFA Level 1 Exam Dates: November 12–18, 2025

CFA Level 2 Exam Dates: November 19–23, 2025

CFA Level 1 & 2 November 2025 Results Dates: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, cfainstitute.org.

Step 2: To see the results, enter your login credentials.

Step 3: Once the login credentials have been submitted, keep a watch out for the CFA Level I November 2024 results.

Step 4: Check the results, then print them off for your records.

CFA Level 1 & 2 November 2025 Results Dates: CFA result presented

Candidates receive an email from the CFA Institute indicating whether they have passed or failed.

The score report includes several visual elements to help candidates understand their performance.

Minimum Passing Score

The thin grey line represents the Minimum Passing Score, which candidates must meet or exceed to pass the exam.

Score Indicators on the CFA Result Chart

1. Bold Grey Line (Your Score)

Represents the candidate’s actual score.

Above MPS = Pass

Below MPS = Fail

2. Confidence Interval (Light Blue Box)

The light blue box around the score reflects a 90% confidence interval.

Shows the likely range in which the candidate’s actual score falls.

High-scoring candidates often have this box entirely above the MPS.

Percentile Indicators

1. Purple Dashed Line (90th Percentile)

Indicates that 10% of candidates scored above this line.

Represents top-performing candidates.

2. Black Dotted Line (10th Percentile)

Shows the point below which 10% of candidates scored.

Marks the lower performance range.

What is CFA?

The CFA Institute's accreditation is accepted in more than 160 nations worldwide. Financial analysts' knowledge and ethics are assessed and certified by the CFA Institute.

Because the CFA is a postgraduate credential, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent before enrolling in a course, regardless of discipline. Candidates must have completed 4,000 hours or three years of relevant work experience at the time of registration.

For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.