BITSAT 2026 Registration Begins December 15; Exam In April–May

BITSAT 2026 Registration: The BITS Admission Test (BITSAT)-2026 schedule and application information were released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, an Institute of Eminence, which is the entrance exam for admission to its undergraduate programs. Applications for Session-1 or both sessions must be submitted by March 16, 2026, with the application window opening on December 15, 2025. Applicants are urged to finish their applications well in advance of the deadline and to frequently check the official website for updates.

Candidates have the option to participate in one or both sessions; those who attempt both will benefit from having their best score taken into account for admission.

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Important dates

Application window opens: December 15, 2025

Last date to apply for Session 1 or both sessions: March 16, 2026

BITSAT 2026 Session 1 exam dates: April 15–17, 2026

BITSAT 2026 Session 2 exam dates: May 24–26, 2026

Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, discussed the development and stated, "At BITS Pilani, we want every talented student to feel that this institution is within their reach." Financial assistance is provided to one in four students on our campuses, and many of our alumni have established fully funded scholarships for feamle who want to attend BITS Pilani schools and for students from families with lower incomes.

The official admissions site for BITS Pilani has been upgraded to www.admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. Candidates who meet the requirements can look at a variety of scholarships depending on different factors, and they are urged to visit the website for more specific details.

For genuine updates on BITSAT 2026 and the admissions process, applicants are encouraged to use only this updated portal.