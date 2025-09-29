Navi Mumbai News: SIES College, Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth Host ‘Samanvay 2025’ International Conference On Innovation And NEP 2020

SIES (Nerul) College hosts Samanvay 2025, fostering collaboration, innovation, and research-driven learning | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: SIES (Nerul) College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous), in collaboration with Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), successfully hosted its international conference ‘Samanvay 2025’ on September 26–27, 2025.

Themed “Transforming Learning: Synergising Collaboration, Innovation, Consultation, and Research Design,” the two-day academic event brought together educators, researchers, industry leaders, and students for discussions that sought to bridge the gap between academia and industry while fostering multidisciplinary innovation.

Conference Highlights

The conference featured keynote addresses, paper presentations, and interactive sessions that underscored the need for higher education to adapt to the rapidly evolving global landscape.

Inaugural Session

At the inauguration, Principal Dr. Koel Roychoudhury reaffirmed the SIES Trust’s commitment to quality education and highlighted the importance of industry partnerships in enhancing employability.

Delivering the keynote, Chief Guest Mr. Yogesh Sharma, EVP and Head-PSU Channel at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, spoke on aligning the National Education Policy (NEP) with industry requirements. He stressed the significance of internships, certified skill development, and real-world exposure for graduates.

Day Two Keynotes

Day two opened with remarks by Vice Principal Sugandha Jha, who emphasised the collaborative spirit of the conference. Dr. Samriti Mahajan of the New Delhi Institute of Management delivered the first keynote on artificial intelligence in education, highlighting its role in mentoring, learner engagement, and its balance with human potential.

The second keynote was presented by economist Dr. Firdous Ahmad Malik from the University of the People, USA, who discussed financial markets, sustainable development, and the urgency of green financing for long-term economic growth.

Across both days, research paper presentations were conducted under the chairpersonship of CA Muskaan Kukreja, Assistant Director, Somaiya Vidya Vihar University.

Valedictory Session

At the valedictory session, Prof. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, founding Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, delivered the keynote on the transformative vision of NEP 2020, emphasising multidisciplinary learning, flexible curricula, and research-driven innovation. He highlighted the importance of producing globally competent graduates while preserving Indian values.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Divya Nair, Conference Convenor, who acknowledged the contributions of the college management, faculty, and participants.

Conference Outcome

Samanvay 2025 was hailed as a testament to the power of academic collaboration, inspiring educators, researchers, and students to push the boundaries of knowledge, innovation, and future-ready education, while making a meaningful contribution to India’s higher education ecosystem.

