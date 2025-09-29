Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply

Kamothe residents face severe water shortages as supply remains low and irregular | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Mansarovar Complex Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Sector 34, Kamothe, has lodged a strong complaint with CIDCO against the irregular and low-pressure water supply affecting more than 1,000 families in the complex.

Details of the Water Shortage

In a letter addressed to the Assistant Executive Engineer, Kamothe Division, CIDCO, the society stated that despite having 929 flats and 82 shops, residents are not receiving water in proportion to their entitlement. The supply, routed through the main road near Buildings 5 and 6, has been irregular for the past eight days and is reaching the society at very low pressure.

Shortfall in Supply

According to the society, the daily water units supplied in mid-September ranged between 5 units and 136 units, falling far short of the demand. As a result, the society has been unable to provide water to all 1,031 units, leaving several households without supply.

Previous Complaints Ignored

The residents recalled that a similar complaint had been filed earlier on July 7, 2015, but the issue persists even today.

Warning of Protest

Society office bearers warned that if CIDCO fails to ensure an adequate and regular water supply, residents would be compelled to launch a protest and approach government authorities to demand their rightful share.

The letter emphasized that in the absence of timely corrective measures, the residents’ hardships may escalate, forcing them to take their agitation to the “doorsteps of the government.”

