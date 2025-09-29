 Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply

The Mansarovar Complex Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Sector 34, Kamothe, has lodged a strong complaint with CIDCO against the irregular and low-pressure water supply affecting more than 1,000 families in the complex.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Kamothe residents face severe water shortages as supply remains low and irregular | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Mansarovar Complex Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Sector 34, Kamothe, has lodged a strong complaint with CIDCO against the irregular and low-pressure water supply affecting more than 1,000 families in the complex.

Details of the Water Shortage

In a letter addressed to the Assistant Executive Engineer, Kamothe Division, CIDCO, the society stated that despite having 929 flats and 82 shops, residents are not receiving water in proportion to their entitlement. The supply, routed through the main road near Buildings 5 and 6, has been irregular for the past eight days and is reaching the society at very low pressure.

Shortfall in Supply

FPJ Shorts
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise
‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam
Video Of Pakistani Hindus Playing Garba Goes Viral: Indians Applaud Cultural Celebration
Video Of Pakistani Hindus Playing Garba Goes Viral: Indians Applaud Cultural Celebration

According to the society, the daily water units supplied in mid-September ranged between 5 units and 136 units, falling far short of the demand. As a result, the society has been unable to provide water to all 1,031 units, leaving several households without supply.

Previous Complaints Ignored

The residents recalled that a similar complaint had been filed earlier on July 7, 2015, but the issue persists even today.

Warning of Protest

Society office bearers warned that if CIDCO fails to ensure an adequate and regular water supply, residents would be compelled to launch a protest and approach government authorities to demand their rightful share.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
article-image

The letter emphasized that in the absence of timely corrective measures, the residents’ hardships may escalate, forcing them to take their agitation to the “doorsteps of the government.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply

Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey

Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey

Shree Siddhivinayak Trust Donates ₹10 Crores To Maharashtra Flood Relief Fund

Shree Siddhivinayak Trust Donates ₹10 Crores To Maharashtra Flood Relief Fund

Maharashtra Floods: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Over 41,000 Shifted In Marathwada, Relief...

Maharashtra Floods: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Over 41,000 Shifted In Marathwada, Relief...

Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection

Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection