Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO

Mumbai: The city's most iconic Mumbai Police has paid tribute to its women officers from the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit (JAPU), also known as Bal Sanrakshan Kaksha, on the occasion of Navratri. These officers have been working tirelessly to rescue children from child labour and begging rackets in Mumbai, helping them reclaim their childhood and secure a better future.

Assistant Police Inspector Neelam Yogesh Belose, who has been serving for 29 years, expressed her pride in being part of this mission. She currently works in the Special Juvenile Police Department, Gune Shakha. “In this department, child labourers and child beggars are prosecuted. Children are released from such conditions and sent back to their parents after proper inquiry,” she explained.

Policewoman Savita Kalyan Gawande highlighted how the unit works closely with NGOs to identify children being forced into labour. “Through NGOs, we learn about areas where child labourers are working. We prepare documents, conduct investigations, and rescue the children,” she said. The rescued children are then taken to the local police station for care and later produced before the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

Constable Kundal Sunil Mahadev recalled the challenges faced on the ground. “Sometimes, local people oppose our actions during rescue operations. But we explain to them that this is for the children’s future,” she shared.

The officers proudly noted their achievements in recent years. In the last 3 to 4 years alone, the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit has rescued nearly 300 children in Mumbai. In 2024, they carried out major operations including rescuing 14 child beggars at a traffic signal in Bangurnagar, 10 children in Nagpada, and 13 child labourers in Shivdi. Many of these children were being forced to beg at a very young age or made to do hazardous and dirty work in factories.

“Our aim is not only to rescue them but also to ensure they are educated and given a chance at a brighter future,” said API Belose. “I am very proud of this work.” The efforts of these women officers of Mumbai Police highlight the spirit of Navratri by showcasing strength, protection, and compassion. Their dedication continues to inspire the city and bring hope to vulnerable children.