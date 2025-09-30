 Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO

Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO

Mumbai Police honoured women officers from the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit during Navratri for their dedication in rescuing children from labour and begging. They emphasised their role in prosecuting offenders and reuniting children with families.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO | X (@MumbaiPolice), File

Mumbai: The city's most iconic Mumbai Police has paid tribute to its women officers from the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit (JAPU), also known as Bal Sanrakshan Kaksha, on the occasion of Navratri. These officers have been working tirelessly to rescue children from child labour and begging rackets in Mumbai, helping them reclaim their childhood and secure a better future.

Assistant Police Inspector Neelam Yogesh Belose, who has been serving for 29 years, expressed her pride in being part of this mission. She currently works in the Special Juvenile Police Department, Gune Shakha. “In this department, child labourers and child beggars are prosecuted. Children are released from such conditions and sent back to their parents after proper inquiry,” she explained.

Policewoman Savita Kalyan Gawande highlighted how the unit works closely with NGOs to identify children being forced into labour. “Through NGOs, we learn about areas where child labourers are working. We prepare documents, conduct investigations, and rescue the children,” she said. The rescued children are then taken to the local police station for care and later produced before the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

Constable Kundal Sunil Mahadev recalled the challenges faced on the ground. “Sometimes, local people oppose our actions during rescue operations. But we explain to them that this is for the children’s future,” she shared.

FPJ Shorts
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede
Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede
'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan
'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan
22 Lakh Farmers Empowered Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras Outreach, Enhancing Skill Development & Boosting Incomes
22 Lakh Farmers Empowered Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras Outreach, Enhancing Skill Development & Boosting Incomes
Read Also
Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji...
article-image

The officers proudly noted their achievements in recent years. In the last 3 to 4 years alone, the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit has rescued nearly 300 children in Mumbai. In 2024, they carried out major operations including rescuing 14 child beggars at a traffic signal in Bangurnagar, 10 children in Nagpada, and 13 child labourers in Shivdi. Many of these children were being forced to beg at a very young age or made to do hazardous and dirty work in factories.

“Our aim is not only to rescue them but also to ensure they are educated and given a chance at a brighter future,” said API Belose. “I am very proud of this work.” The efforts of these women officers of Mumbai Police highlight the spirit of Navratri by showcasing strength, protection, and compassion. Their dedication continues to inspire the city and bring hope to vulnerable children.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...

Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...

'Retribution Crossed My Mind But... US Said Not To Start War': Ex-Union Home Minister P...

'Retribution Crossed My Mind But... US Said Not To Start War': Ex-Union Home Minister P...