Shocking! Mumbai Video Shows Disabled Woman In Wheelchair Not Able To Board BEST Bus Due To THIS Reason – Watch

Public transport is often hailed as the lifeline of Mumbai, but a recent viral video has shed light on how accessibility still remains a major challenge for differently-abled commuters. The video, shared on Instagram, captured Neetu Mehta, a physically disabled woman in a wheelchair, attempting to board a BEST bus, only to be left stranded despite the bus being equipped with a ramp.

BEST bus under fire

In the clip, the bus halts but doesn’t take the woman because the driver and staff don't know how to operate the ramp. Sharing her experience, the commuter wrote, “Ramp was there. Bus stopped for me. But I still couldn’t get in… because the person operating it wasn’t trained. Accessibility is not just about design – it’s about awareness too. Share this video to raise awareness and make sure no one faces this again.”

Her words resonated deeply, as the incident highlighted a pressing issue: infrastructure alone does not ensure accessibility unless those operating it are adequately trained. Public transport is meant to provide inclusivity, but without proper training and sensitivity, the very systems designed to empower end up excluding.

Internet reacts

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread debate. One user commented, “This is a reality nobody talks about.” Another added, “Why spend extra money procuring these buses if drivers and conductors don’t know how to use the ramps?”

A third comment stated, "Why extra money is put into procuring these buses, when a specially abled person is not able to access the bus. Why are the drivers or conductors not trained or they dont want o help?" "Thanks for showing this reality thats why we just hate this complicated system of wheelchair," expressed another.

One emphasises, "Let's use Instagram to start this awareness, even I have never seen in cities how bus bording handicap on wheelchair , not even once."

Others called it an “eye-opening moment” and urged civic authorities to focus not only on introducing advanced buses but also on ensuring effective training for staff.