Aishwarya Rai's Unexpected Link To US Influencer's Love Story Goes Viral: 'My Husband & I Married Because Of You'

Aishwarya Rai with influencer Aditya Madiraju |

The new edition of Paris Fashion Week has officially kicked off, and Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is already making headlines. Apart from grabbing eyeballs on the ramp, the actress is going viral for a heartwarming moment. In a video making the rounds on the internet, Aishwarya was left visibly surprised after a US-based Indian-origin influencer, Aditya Madiraju, shared a deeply personal confession backstage.

Aishwarya Rai stunned with fan interaction

Aditya shared the video on his Instagram, captioning it, "The queen of our hearts ♥️ @thisisamitshah It was a dream meeting you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb 😭✨Thank you @lorealparis .. this is unreal!"

In the viral clip, Aditya approached Aishwarya and said, “I just had to tell you something. My husband and I are together because of you.” The visibly stunned actress immediately reacts with a wide-eyed “What,” before listening to his story.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves Desi Fans Gushing With Her Iconic Ramp Walk In Diamond-Studded...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aditya explained, “My husband and I… On our first date, we spoke about you for 2 hours. And he was like, ‘I married you because you like Aishwarya’. That’s what he told me. His name is Amit and that’s our daughter, Yana.” Seeing Aishwarya a picture of his little girl, the actress stated, "Bless… Oh my god… How old is she?"

To which, Aditya responded, “She's two and half years old… Yana basically means God is gracious in Hebrew. It has been a dream to even see you in person and you look even more stunning. The actress you are, the dancer you are, the woman you are."

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris...

Big love to you and your husband'

Clearly touched, Aishwarya responded warmly: “Thank you for all your love… And what you said earlier to me, that is beautiful… Bless your daughter, big love to you and your husband.” She even gifted him a lipstick, saying, “You do magic with makeup. So here, add this to your treasure chest.”

The exchange left fans gushing. One commented, “This is iconic!!” while another wrote, “Epic, emotional and everything in between.” Many called it one of the most genuine celebrity-fan interactions they’d ever seen.