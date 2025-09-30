Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves Desi Fans Gushing With Her Iconic Ramp Walk In Diamond-Studded Sherwani At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens Paris Fashion Week | Image Couresty: X (@akshayraj999)

“Mother is back.” That’s exactly the feeling of many desi fans right now, as the queen of Bollywood ramps, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, returned to Paris to open the L’Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week. The global ambassador of the brand reminded the world why she’s still considered one of the icons in fashion — with a walk that sent the internet into collective meltdown.

Aishwarya walks in custom Manish Malhotra sherwani

For the grand showcase, Aishwarya slipped into a custom indigo sherwani-inspired ensemble by none other than Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra. The outfit wasn’t just couture; it was a reimagining of Indian heritage blended seamlessly with global high fashion.

As per Manish, the sherwani jacket featured a raised bandhgala collar, split neckline, and diamond-studded buttons, paired with padded shoulders and a body-sculpting silhouette. Adding drama were 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs and intricate, scalloped layers of diamonds cascading down the back like an extravagant necklace. Malhotra also incorporated diamond-studded animal brooches, a look that’s dripping in thousands of diamonds.

The actress paired the jacket with matching flared pants, sleek high heels, diamond rings, and delicate ear studs. The look came alive with her flawless glam, bold eyeliner, glowing contour, blushed cheeks, and her signature red lip. Aishwarya styled her hair in soft waves with a side parting and framed her face to perfection.

Walk that broke the internet

As dazzling as the outfit was, it was Aishwarya’s iconic walk that had fans talking. Her confident stride, the bend-and-snap, the graceful namaste, and that signature kiss-and-wave felt like déjà vu from her Miss World glory days.

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya rightfully posted, "THE BEND AND SNAP. The NAMASTE. The pose. The atti. The red lip. The sheer panache. This isn’t a selfie star — this is a global phenomenon, babes. Every move is muscle memory, every glance a masterclass. Sorry to your fave…they simply don’t have this in their DNA."

Desi fans also flooded social media with love. A user commented, "Look at the walk! The way she opened it. This exactly was her walk during her Miss World days 🥹🤌🏼💅🏼 PRIDE OF INDIA." "Okay the face!! The walk! The confidence!!," expressed another.

One fan noted, "The blowing of the kiss and her iconic wave! She knows we don't get to see a SUPERSTAR often." Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia also joined in, stating, "Queeeeen" and "🙌🙌🙌🙌👑👑👑👑👑."