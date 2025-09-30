BLACKPINK's Rosé Serve Daring Couture In Lingerie-Inspired Look At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Have To Say This

BLACKPINK's Rosé at Paris Fashion Week | Instagram

Paris Fashion Week has barely begun, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé is already stealing headlines. At the star-studded Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 showcase, the K-pop singer turned the front row into her personal runway with a daring lingerie-inspired ensemble that had both fans swooning and debating online.

Take a look:

Rosé’s lingerie-inspired look in Paris

For the evening gala, Rosé wore a pale-blue romper adorned with delicate lace trim, perfectly capturing Saint Laurent’s romantic-meets-daring aesthetic. The outfit featured a dramatic floor-sweeping sash that trailed behind her.

The ‘APT’ fame styled the look with sheer black tights and strappy silver heels and kept accessories minimal, allowing the ensemble to grab eyeballs. Her beauty look matched the bold vibe with flushed, Barbie-inspired cheeks, fluttery lashes, and soft nude lips paired with a sleek ponytail.

Fans have to say this

As soon as photos surfaced, fans flooded social media. “She’s glowing, she’s stunning, she is the moment,” wrote one admirer on X (formerly Twitter), while another declared, “SHE ALWAYS MAIN EVENT.” Many praised her confidence and presence, with comments like “serving both face and body card.”

However, not everyone was convinced. A few fans felt Saint Laurent could have given Rosé something even stronger: “She deserves more beautiful dress 😢,” one said. Another questioned, “Why did YSL put her in this… she could’ve slain something else.”

Star-studded YSL show

The Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week itself was a glittering affair, drawing Hollywood and fashion royalty. Along with Rosé, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Charli XCX, and Madonna made up a jaw-dropping front row. And it was a treat for fashion lovers as supermodel Bella Hadid made a dramatic runway return in a translucent trench-inspired look after battling Lyme disease.