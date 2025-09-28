Supermodel Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' & 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis: Inside Her Chronic Lyme Disease

Image Courtesy: Bella and Yolanda Hadid

In the glittering world of fashion, Bella Hadid's name stands strong – but behind the runways and magazine covers lies a different story that many are not aware of. For more than a decade, the supermodel has been living with Lyme disease, a condition that continues to affect her health. And her recent update has once again brought attention to her ongoing battle.

Image Courtesy: Bella Hadid

Bella’s recent health update

On September 17, 2025, Bella gave her followers a rare glimpse of the invisible illness she battles every day. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the 28-year-old appeared in a hospital bed hooked up to IV drips, medical wires, and an oxygen mask.

Alongside the images, she wrote, "I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," without revealing the exact reason for her hospitalisation. This isn’t the first time Bella has spoken about the disease that has affected her life since her 2013 diagnosis. From overwhelming fatigue to severe joint pain and the mental toll of an invisible illness, Bella’s struggle has been a deeply personal yet painfully public battle.

Check out the post below:

Mother Yolanda Hadid's emotional message

Shortly after Bella's post, her mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram, highlighting her daughter’s struggle. "As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," Yolanda wrote, alongside photos of Bella undergoing treatment.

She also revealed how both she and Bella had been battling the illness for years, admitting that the journey has been riddled with setbacks.

Check out Yolanda Hadid's post below:

In the post, she called Bella “relentless and courageous,” praising her for fighting despite the endless obstacles. “There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralysed brain,” she wrote.

Image Courtesy: Yolanda Hadid

'You are a survivor…'

Yolanda further expressed, "You have fought through another month of treatment and I know god is good, miracles do happen everyday 🙏 I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together."

Along with the heartwarming messages for her little girl, she concluded with, "You are a survivor… I love you so much my badass Warrior."

Image Courtesy: Yolanda Hadid

What exactly is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is not widely understood, despite its growing prevalence. According to the Cleveland Clinic report, it is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected deer tick (black-legged tick). It’s not spread by common "wood ticks" or "dog ticks," making prevention and awareness critical.

Image Courtesy: Yolanda Hadid

The same report suggests that the disease progresses through three stages, each with its own set of complications:

Early localised stage (weeks one through four): Often marked by a red rash (erythema migrans), flu-like symptoms, fever, headaches, and fatigue.

Early disseminated stage (months one through four): Can include multiple rashes, nerve issues such as Bell’s palsy, heart rhythm disturbances, and shooting pains.

Late stage (after four months, sometimes years later): Brings recurring arthritis in large joints, cognitive issues like “brain fog,” and nerve damage across the body.

Symptoms and why it’s so debilitating

Bella’s journey highlights just how diverse and unpredictable Lyme disease symptoms can be. According to medical studies, early signs often include common illnesses, fatigue, headaches, and body aches, making it difficult to diagnose quickly. Left untreated, the illness can evolve into a chronic condition with long-term complications such as memory issues, joint swelling, and nerve damage.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.