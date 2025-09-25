Salman Khan Suffered From Trigeminal Neuralgia While Shooting With Lara Dutta; What's This Chronic Pain Disorder?

Salman Khan during the talk show Two Much | Youtube

Chronic illnesses are often being misunderstood as minor issues, but they can severely take a toll on your overall health, and Salman Khan’s revelation proves just that. The Bollywood superstar recently opened up about his long, painful battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a condition so severe it is often called the “suicidal disease.” His struggle began unexpectedly on the sets of Partner (2007), while sharing screen space with Lara Dutta.

'I had trigeminal neuralgia; that pain used to be...'

Recalling the moment, Salman opened up about it during Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's first episode of their talk show Two Much. During the interview, he stated, “I was doing Partner. Lara was there. She removed a strand of hair on my face and I felt pain. I joked that ‘Wow Lara, you're electrifying!’ That's when it started.” What initially seemed like a dental issue turned out to be something far more debilitating.

The actor lived with the condition for over seven years, enduring attacks every few minutes. Sharing how it affected his daily life, he revealed, “When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain used to be... You would not want your biggest enemy to have that pain. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly, while talking… It used to take me about an hour and a half to have my breakfast, and I used to go straight to dinner.”

At its peak, he relied on heavy doses of painkillers, sometimes even finding temporary relief in alcohol. In 2011, Salman finally underwent surgery, later speaking openly about his experience to raise awareness.

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia?

As per medical studies, trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic nerve disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve, responsible for carrying sensations from the face to the brain. Even the slightest touch, chewing, brushing teeth, or a light breeze can trigger sudden, stabbing, electric-shock-like pain on one side of the face.

The exact cause can vary, but compression of the trigeminal nerve by blood vessels, aneurysms, or tumours is often linked. It is more common in people over 50 but can occur at any age.

Symptoms of Trigeminal Neuralgia (as per Mayo Clinic)

Episodes of sharp, stabbing, or electric-shock-like pain.

Pain triggered by everyday actions like eating, speaking, or touching the face.

Spasms accompanying facial pain.

Pain lasting from seconds to minutes, sometimes recurring in cycles of weeks or months.

Discomfort concentrated in the cheek, jaw, teeth, lips, or gums (less often the eye or forehead).

Episodes that worsen and become more frequent over time.

Often misdiagnosed as dental problems, trigeminal neuralgia severely impacts quality of life. While treatments include medication and surgery, its unpredictability makes it one of the most challenging nerve disorders to endure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.