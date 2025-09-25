Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?

Badshah undergoes eye surgery |

What started as a minor irritation during the closing leg of his North America tour has turned into surgery for rapper Badshah. The Indian pop star recently revealed that he had to undergo eye surgery after suffering a corneal abrasion. Sharing the images of himself sporting an eye patch, he joked on Instagram, “Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee,” referring to his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Check out the post below:

What exactly happened to Badshah?

As reported by Hindustan Times, Badshah suffered an injury during the last show of his North America tour when something entered his left eye mid-performance. Despite the discomfort, the rapper continued the concert. On returning to India, a doctor confirmed he had a corneal abrasion and performed a routine procedure. He has been advised to rest with an eye patch for five days.

What is Corneal Abrasion?

A corneal abrasion is essentially a scratch on the cornea, the transparent layer that covers the front of the eye. According to WebMD, it’s often referred to as a “scratched eye” and, though usually minor, requires attention to avoid infections that could worsen the damage.

Causes of Corneal Abrasion

As per medical reports, corneal abrasions can happen due to:

Dust, sand, dirt, or plant matter entering the eye.

Tiny bits of metal or wood.

Accidental scratches from fingernails or makeup brushes.

Ill-fitting or improperly handled contact lenses.

Symptoms to watch for

Signs that indicate a corneal abrasion include:

Sharp eye pain or a feeling of something stuck in the eye.

Excessive tearing or watery eyes.

Blurred or hazy vision.

Redness and light sensitivity.

Swelling of the eye or eyelid.

How risky is it?

According to Cleveland Clinic, while small scratches usually heal quickly, deeper or untreated abrasions can lead to complications like:

Keratitis (inflammation of the cornea).

Corneal ulcers.

Iritis (inflammation of the iris).

Recurrent corneal erosion syndrome, where the top layer of the cornea repeatedly breaks down, causing chronic pain and blurred vision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.