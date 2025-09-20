Rohit Saraf Shows Off Six-Pack Abs After '12 Months Of Relentless Discipline': Inside Actor's Chiselled Transformation For Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Rohit Saraf | Instagram

Rohit Saraf, the charmer who made hearts flutter as the boy-next-door in Mismatched and Ishq Vishk Rebound, has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation that no one saw coming. Known for his soft smile and romantic hero aura, the 28-year-old actor has now stepped into an entirely new zone of screen presence with a chiselled physique for his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – and fans are obsessed.

Rohit flaunts six-pack abs from the set

The actor recently sent social media into a meltdown when he dropped a carousel of shirtless pictures on Instagram, flaunting his newly carved six-pack abs. Captioned cheekily as “Panwadi BTS 🤯🥳”, the post showcased Rohit not only in peak physical form but also vibing with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanjay Malhotra in colourful Holi-themed scenes from his now-viral song "Panwadi".

But this wasn’t just about a good-looking set of abs. This was about a transformation; one that took months of sweat, discipline, and persistence.

Coach reacts: '12 months of relentless discipline'

Behind Rohit’s dramatic shift stood his trainer, Tejas Lalwani, who couldn’t resist applauding the actor. Reposting Rohit’s pictures on his Instagram story, Lalwani wrote: “12 months of relentless discipline. A journey etched in memory forever—not just about fitness, but about growth. To show up, day after day, even on the hardest days when quitting felt easier. @rohitsaraf, you made it look effortless, but as your coach I know the grind behind it.”

He went on to add that Rohit’s dedication wasn’t only inspiring as an actor but also as a human being who never backed down, even when training sessions were gruelling. “You’re not just a great trainee; you’re an incredible human being to work with,” Lalwani concluded.

Peek into his workout

This evolution wasn’t just built on gym selfies; it was hard-earned. A behind-the-scenes video from Panwadi’s shoot, shared by Filmfare, showed Rohit engaging in a mix of strength and functional training on set. From bicep curls and lateral raises to push-ups and high-intensity drills, the actor had clearly pushed himself out of his comfort zone to embody the role in every way possible.

The lean, wiry frame audiences associated with Rohit had been replaced with sculpted muscles and a sharp definition, making his dance moves and screen presence in the film’s songs even more powerful.

Rohit speaks: 'It was long overdue'

While the internet celebrated his new look, Rohit reflected on how the transformation changed him, inside and out. “It was long overdue. My journey with fitness has always been challenging. Growing up, I used to be a dancer, so my fitness came from that. I was never somebody who believed in wanting to go to the gym to stay fit,” Rohit stated, while talking about his upcoming series The Revolutionaries, in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

That perspective shifted when director Shashank Khaitan nudged him towards building a more dynamic image for his new film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. “It wasn't a condition for the role, but he wanted to show me in a different way,” Rohit revealed.

Soon enough, the discipline seeped into his everyday routine. “Weirdly, there was a sense of discipline that trickled down in other areas of my life as well. What I was eating, my schedules, my sleep cycle, everything started falling in place because of having a regular workout routine,” he said.

'It’s not like I changed who I am'

For Rohit, this wasn’t just about building muscles; it was about evolving as an individual. “It’s not like I changed who I am, it’s just another extension of me. The kind of reception I have got has been nothing but supportive. There was some shock value because people had never seen me like that. I am happy with what this entire journey has done for me, not just physically but even emotionally and mentally. I feel a lot more confident now, which is very exciting,” he reflected.