 What Is Bhramari Pranayama? Shilpa Shetty Swears By This Yoga Routine | Video
Rooted in traditional yoga, Bhramari Pranayama is a breathing practice named after the black Indian bee, Bhramari.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty performs Bhramari Pranayama | Instagram

At 50, Shilpa Shetty continues to be Bollywood’s wellness icon, proving that age is just a number when health becomes a lifestyle. Whether it’s strength training, yoga, or mindful eating, the actress never fails to share her fitness mantras with fans. And her latest favourite move is a powerful breathing exercise called Bhramari Pranayama, or, as she describes it, “humming your way to fitness”.

What is Bhramari Pranayama?

Rooted in traditional yoga, Bhramari Pranayama is a breathing practice named after the black Indian bee, Bhramari. The technique gets its name because the exhalation mimics the gentle humming sound of a bee. This sound vibration works like an instant stress-buster, calming the nervous system and releasing built-up tension in the mind and body. It is widely known to relieve anxiety, frustration, and even anger, making it a quick go-to practice for mental clarity.

What makes it even more appealing is its simplicity. You don't need a yoga mat or a studio, just a quiet corner at home or even at your desk.

Shilpa Shetty’s step-by-step guide

In an Instagram video, Shilpa gave fans a detailed demonstration. She explained, "Close your ears and your eyes, shut yourself from the outside world, look within, touch your tongue to your upper palate, take a deep breath in, and do the humming sound. This Bhramari breathing is one of the most powerful Pranayamas."

The actress suggests repeating this for at least 5 to 11 rounds, or longer if comfortable. The act of shutting out external noise helps you tune into your inner self, while the humming vibration promotes deep relaxation.

Benefits of Bhramari

Shilpa highlighted its wide-ranging benefits:

Releases neurotransmitters that regulate emotions

Helps reduce anxiety and depression

Supports people dealing with Alzheimer’s

Boosts oxygen flow and nitric oxide production in the brain

Improves blood circulation and regulates blood pressure

Reduces inflammation, aiding conditions like arthritis

She summed it up beautifully, calling it a "Ram-Baan treatment" for the body and mind.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your expert for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

