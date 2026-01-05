Suhana Khan Turns Dubai Vacation Into A Fashion Showcase With Blue Midi, Espresso Co-Ords & More

By: Aanchal C | January 05, 2026
Gen-Z actress Suhana Khan shared a series of pictures from her Dubai vacation, giving a glimpse of her relaxed time in the city alongside a close friend
Against Dubai’s luxe cityscapes and sunlit views, the Bollywood star effortlessly blended vacation ease with polished fashion, proving that holiday dressing can be both relaxed and refined
One of her standout moments featured a blue midi dress, designed with a halter neckline and a structured silhouette
Keeping accessories minimal, she paired the blue ensemble with dangling gold earrings, a statement pendant and soft, sun-kissed makeup
Switching moods, Suhana embraced earthy tones in a chic espresso-hued co-ord set, pairing a fitted brown top with a matching skirt for a sleek, modern vibe
Another picture featured the young actress in a multi-hued dress, styled with bold gold hoops, a dewy makeup and a open wavy hairdo
Lastly, she kept her look chic yet comfortable in a grey tracksuit, elevated with a black biker jacket
