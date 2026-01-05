Marathi Mulgi MostlySane, aka Prajakta Koli, Goes Traditional For Debut Marathi Film Promotions

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 05, 2026
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli can be seen flaunting her traditional outfits recently during promotions of her debut Marathi film.
Prajakta Koli is debuting in Marathi film industry with a social-drma film, 'Krantijyoti Vidyalaya Marathi Medium.' She plays one of the lead characters of Anjali in the film.
Prajakta was spotted in this Anita Dongre made, Black sequin suit days ago at the official screening of the film. Wearing only her exuberant smile she skipped jewellery for the event.
During her recent visit to Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune with the cast and crew of her film, she was spotted wearing an ivory blue suit with detailed zari work and multicolour dupatta.
While her film is receiving immense love from audiences at the box office, during her visit at a housefull show in Pune she was spotted again in a Anita Dongre made ethnic suit designed with Indian motifs and block printing.
Earlier, for the first ever promotional event of the film she was spotted again in an ethnic suit by Anita Dongre; paired with designer jhumkas.
While, Prajakta has always amazed us with her traditional looks but this time for promotions of her Marathi film has made it special for her fans.