 YouTuber IShowSpeed Competes With A Cheetah In Shocking Video: Guess Who Won The Race?
YouTuber IShowSpeed left the internet stunned after racing a cheetah in a viral video shared on January 3, 2025. Though he ran at full speed, the cheetah easily won the race. The clip has crossed 32 million views, sparking concern, and jaw-dropping reactions online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
article-image

YouTuber and internet sensation IShowSpeed has never been one to shy away from extreme stunts, but his latest challenge has left people stunned. Known for racing professional athletes and taking on viral dares, Speed pushed the boundaries once again, this time by competing against a cheetah, the fastest land animal on Earth.

IShowSpeed raced against a cheetah!

The now-viral video, shared by IShowSpeed on Instagram with the caption "I Rached A Cheetah," captured the adrenaline-filled moment. The clip showed Speed standing beside the cheetah at the starting line, visibly excited and nervous.

article-image

As the countdown began, both competitors sprinted forward. While Speed gave it everything he had, the cheetah effortlessly demonstrated why it dominates the animal kingdom. Within seconds, the wild cat surged ahead, leaving the YouTuber trailing just behind. Despite his impressive effort, Speed finished the race second.

Watch the video below:

article-image

The video, uploaded on January 3, 2025, has already clocked over 32 million views and more than 2.3 million likes, sparking widespread conversations online. Many users expressed disbelief that he had agreed to race a wild animal, while others applauded his fearlessness and commitment to entertaining content.

article-image

The race took place during IShowSpeed's ongoing Africa tour, which is set to continue until late January 2026. The YouTuber has been sharing various high-energy experiences from the continent, but this cheetah race quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of his trip.

