Tol Mol Ke Bol: Best Dry Kibble Picks For Cats And Dogs

Dry kibble food for cats and dogs provides complete, balanced nutrition in a convenient form, ensuring pets get the essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals they need for daily health. These crunchy bites promote strong muscles, healthy digestion, shiny coats, and overall vitality. Suitable for all life stages—from playful kittens and puppies to active adults—dry kibble supports long-term wellness and energy. Its easy storage, portion control, and variety of flavours make it a practical and nourishing choice for everyday feeding.

Purepet

Purepet Cat Adult Dry Food provides complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats. Made with real sardine, mackerel, and eggs, it offers high-quality protein for strength and vitality. Enriched with taurine to support eye health, and prebiotics and probiotics for better digestion, it ensures overall wellness. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, this tasty meal keeps your cat energetic, healthy, and satisfied every day. Ideal for daily feeding and long-term nourishment. Purepet also offers a wide range of pet foods and treats for all pets.

Price: ₹ 99 onwards

Where to buy: Purepet.in

Royal Canin

Royal Canin’s dry food range for dogs is developed through research to provide precise nutrition suited to different life stages, sizes, and health needs. The collection includes options for puppies, adult dogs, and seniors, along with formulas tailored for specific breeds. Each product is designed to support overall health, digestion, and energy levels. With a focus on quality and balanced nutrition, Royal Canin’s dry food covers diverse dietary needs — and it offers a lot of things.

Price: ₹ 207 onwards

Where to buy: Royalcanin.com

Whiskas

Whiskas Dry Cat Food provides complete and balanced nutrition for kittens and adult cats, made with real meat or fish and enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and omega-6 fatty acids. It supports overall health, including strong bones, healthy skin, and bright eyes. Available in flavours like Mackerel, Ocean Fish, and Chicken, each recipe meets specific age and nutritional needs. Whiskas offers a wide variety of options suitable for different breeds and preferences.

Price: ₹ 200 onwards

Where to buy: Whiskas.in

Drools

Drools Daily Nutrition dry dog food delivers balanced, vet-designed meals made with real chicken, egg and fish oil to support lean muscles, healthy skin & coat, strong immunity and digestion. Free from fillers and by-products, it’s crafted for everyday wellness and vitality in adult and growing dogs. Alongside this range, Drools also offers other dry food lines such as Focus, Optium and Ultium, plus wet foods and treats for full pet-care coverage.

Price: ₹ 258 onwards

Where to buy: Drools.com

Sheba

Sheba Dry Cat Food offers a premium blend of crunchy kibbles and soft, creamy pockets in a 3:1 mix that delights cats with every bite. Rich in over 75% animal-sourced protein and 40 essential nutrients, it supports overall health for both kittens and adult cats. Available in chicken and salmon flavours, Sheba also offers a wide range of wet foods and treats, including gravy meals and creamy snacks for complete feline nutrition.

Price: ₹ 285 onwards

Where to buy: Sheba.in