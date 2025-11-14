 International Men’s Day 2025: From Ambition To Alignment — Lesson Every Man Needs Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekendInternational Men’s Day 2025: From Ambition To Alignment — Lesson Every Man Needs Now

International Men’s Day 2025: From Ambition To Alignment — Lesson Every Man Needs Now

On International Men’s Day, 19 November, we explore how men thrive when ambition aligns with inner values

Vinayak BurmanUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

Each year, International Men's Day comes around to remind you to celebrate the contribution, hopes and challenges that being a man brings in your life. But beyond the themes prescribed for this day, such as health, roles, responsibilities and the like, a further concept presents itself and one which invites you to rethink your long held ideas about ambition. Since time immemorial, ambition has been defined externally by known quantities: promotions, salary scales, material milestones, the additional need for more, ever more etc! Today, there is however, a growing number of men who are realizing that ambition, as such, without alignment is just a race without direction. The life of man today is beset between pressure and potential.

Society lauds the hustler, the provider, the achiever but does not take into consideration the emotional travails behind the applause. The burnout, the loneliness, the invisibility-identity stress, the tortured mental health which is in so many instances unseen behind the facade of being “strong”. International Men's Day 2025 brings with it however, a shift, an invitation to rethink what ambition might mean when in alignment with the self, well-being, purpose and authenticity. The Burden of Traditional Success. For many decades, men were taught that there was only one definition of success i.e. be the best, earn the most, climb the fastest. While this may be an effective formula to embrace, it also fosters a culture of silent pressure.

Rise of alignment-based ambition

Success, it seems, is experiencing a quiet revolution. The masculine definition of ambition revises itself, not as a relentless chase but as a conscious process. Alignment is acting out of intention, not expectation. It’s matching your daily actions with your inner values instead of following a script that has been over-written. We are seeing more men choosing careers with meaning in them, selecting mental well-being instead of doing, speaking emotionally instead of verbally, and defining financial independence in healthier ways. Success is evolving from the external to the internal, from making money to living well.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup
Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Begin Operations On December 25; Akasa Air To Operate First Commercial Flight; Check Schedule, Prices & More
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Begin Operations On December 25; Akasa Air To Operate First Commercial Flight; Check Schedule, Prices & More
VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
UP Shocker: Prominent Businessman’s Son Seen Misbehaving, Forcibly Kissing Female Receptionist In Jhansi; CCTV Footage Surfaces
UP Shocker: Prominent Businessman’s Son Seen Misbehaving, Forcibly Kissing Female Receptionist In Jhansi; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Read Also
Common Mistakes New Podcasters Make And How To Avoid Them
article-image

Work-life integration

One of the big lessons from this evolving vision of mind is that balance is not a “nice to have” it’s a “need to have.” International Men’s Day throws a spotlight on the necessity of men being present not only at their places of employment but also in relationships, in family life and in personal passions. More men today choose flexibility over rigidity, health over hustle, and self-development over performative masculinity. They are learning to set boundaries, asking for assistance, saying “no” without guilt or feeling the need to be apologetic. Time spent with loved ones is as valuable in this alignment-driven model of masculinity as time spent in boardrooms.

Emotional strength

Perhaps the most significant shift is a redefining of masculinity itself. Aligned ambition urges men to speak fluently of emotion, not sticking to the “don’t show emotion” routine, allowing for expressed vulnerability, speaking of problems, having honest thoughts and ideas about mental health. Strength includes softness; ambition includes empathy.

Fresh perspective

From International Men’s Day, we have learned that the contemporary definition of success is not a choice between ambition or alignment, but both working together. True satisfaction is found where passion meets purpose, where goals reflect values and where achievement supports well-being rather than forsaking it. As we celebrate men today, the message is clear: rethink success. Allow ambition to expand, allow alignment to direct it, and allow each man to define success by what is true for him rather than by what the world may expect.

(Vinayak Burman, Founder and Managing Partner, VERTICES PARTNERS

Creator and Host, The Lifeboat)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Smart Parenting Picks: 5 Game-Changing Sites Every Parent Needs To Bookmark

Smart Parenting Picks: 5 Game-Changing Sites Every Parent Needs To Bookmark

Food Trotter: What’s Cooking in Thane? A Roundup Of Restaurants Bringing Fresh Ideas To The Table

Food Trotter: What’s Cooking in Thane? A Roundup Of Restaurants Bringing Fresh Ideas To The Table

The Ultimate Ovarian Health Guide Every Woman Needs To Read Today

The Ultimate Ovarian Health Guide Every Woman Needs To Read Today

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Best Dry Kibble Picks For Cats And Dogs

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Best Dry Kibble Picks For Cats And Dogs

International Men’s Day 2025: From Ambition To Alignment — Lesson Every Man Needs Now

International Men’s Day 2025: From Ambition To Alignment — Lesson Every Man Needs Now