Food Trotter: What’s Cooking in Thane? A Roundup Of Restaurants Bringing Fresh Ideas To The Table

The Game Palacio

Popular among youngsters, this place is one-stop shop for entertainment, drinks and food. You can play video games and X-box kind of games before you sit down for a round of drinks and a good meal. Their beverage menu is basic, but well curated. They have variety of pizzas and appetisers. Seafood Lovers Pizza and Funghi Lovers Pizza are quite popular as are the Mini Cheese Kulcha Bombs.

Amaki By Foodieto

Asian restaurant with Uramaki as a best seller is a sushi and bao lovers’ paradise. Blue Forst Uramaki with carrots, cucumber and peppers wrapped in blue rice is one of the popular veg dishes at this outlet. Prawns Tempura Roll, Chicken Sui Mai and Barbeque Chicken Bao are also recommended. In the mains ask for the Chef’s Special and go for it.

Café Hollywood

This all-day diner is a theme restaurant has a variety of options for the whole family. Primarily multi-cuisine, they are known for their burgers and rolls. Madras Blazer Burger is highly recommended for non-veg lovers. Open for breakfast their variety of eggs, milkshakes, and coffee too is loved by regulars. It serves vegetarian, vegan, and Jain options.

Pink Martini by Punjab Mail

Multi-cuisine terrace restaurant is favoured by youngsters for the ambiance. Corn Cheese Balls, Chakna Masala Chaat, Pink Martini Special Salad are amongst favourite starters. Dancing Chicken, Mac n Cheese croquettes, Korean burger and Chicken Makhni Pizza are the recommended Big Plates. Try their Au Gratin as well. They have a vast menu to choose from that’s pocket friendly for the young crowd.

South Stories at Thane Club

Idlis and dosas with a twist is the main theme of this South Indian restaurant at the Thane Club. In idlis, their Tandoori Sauce Mini Idli, Mini Idlis with Sri Lankan Curry, Ragi Idli and Hyderabadi Spot Idli are must try. Chef’s Special Spicy Coconut Chutney Dosa, made with coconut chutney, cheese and spicy hot sauce should be a hit with spice lovers. Hyderabadi Upma Dosa and their fusion dosas too are interesting. Recommended by many is the Matka Dosa – Crispy topi dosa served upside down with a cheesy tangy gravy flavoured with mint mayo, tandoori mayo, peri peri mayo and liquid cheese.