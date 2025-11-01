Food Trotter: Exploring Malad’s Most Talked-About Dining Destinations

Novaara

Multi-cuisine restaurant that boasts of umami rich innovative dishes and Insta-worthy interiors. This place is a treat for vegetarians because this is an all-veg restaurant. Try the Tomato Essence With Khandvi Curls—a soup where Gujarat meets gourmet. Mac n Cheese Slider, Malabari Coastal Paneer Bhurji Foldover, Twice Baked Khichdi and Make Your Own Pasta are a few of the other must try dishes. Price: Rs. 2500 for two

Angrezi Dhaba

This restaurant serves angrezi daru desi style. You have a bar menu that allows you to order one/two/six/ twelve pegs at a time. The range of available alcohol is quite huge as well. Like they say in their food menu—desi swaad, angrezi andaaz! The idea is to present fusion cuisine in their own unique way. Be it their Aloo Makai Shorba or Prawns Crackers (awesome Thai style crackers served with prawns puree and chilli sambal), each dish is served and made in the ‘Angrezi Dhaba’ way. Cheese Thecha Pav and Kharda Mutton Rolls are something a spicy food lover should not miss and are their USP.

The Game Ranch

Interesting, but short menu is what keeps this place going. This multi-cuisine place is known for its bar service beers. People love the sandwiches and salads. Also popular are the Tempura Fried Corn and Enchiladas. Their Charcoal Tacos with veg and non-veg option too are quite good. Chef’s Signature Bowls are good as one dish meals.

Barley Bistro & Bar

Signature cocktails of this place are the USP. Chatpata Mary is their take on Bloody Mary with four types of alcohol and guava juice that’s spiced with chilli powder. Not for the faint-hearted. Paan banaraswalla isva vodka-based cocktail with banarasi paan and gulkand. The food too has a varied choice. Chicken oregano Popcorn and Pressure Cooker Mutton Curry are their signature dishes.

Bohoba

The place is boho in more ways than one. INteresting signature cocktails is the thing to go for. Toxic Tiramisu, Gypsy Spritzers are just teasers. But the USP is that some of their signature cocktails come in two liter pitchers. Try the Saffron Sling or Carbon Lychee. In food, the Boho Bowls and sizzlers are the go to dishes.