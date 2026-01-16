 Tol Mol Ke Bol: Are Tinted Sunscreens The Smartest Skincare Hack Of 2026? Five Products To Include In Your Beauty Regime
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTol Mol Ke Bol: Are Tinted Sunscreens The Smartest Skincare Hack Of 2026? Five Products To Include In Your Beauty Regime

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Are Tinted Sunscreens The Smartest Skincare Hack Of 2026? Five Products To Include In Your Beauty Regime

From sheer coverage to SPF 50+ defense, these multitasking tinted sunscreens blend skincare, makeup, and sun protection for an effortless, glow-ready everyday routine

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Lifestock

Tinted sunscreens have become a must-have in modern skincare, combining sun protection with a subtle touch of coverage for a flawless, natural-looking complexion. These multitasking formulas offer broad-spectrum SPF 50 or higher protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, while often including antioxidants, vitamins, and hydrating ingredients to nourish and brighten the skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, they provide a sheer, universal tint that evens out skin tone without leaving a white cast, making them ideal for everyday use. Many formulas also target concerns like dark spots, fine lines, and dullness, creating a seamless blend of skincare, makeup, and sun protection in one easy step.

Quench

Quench Botanics Daily Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a multitasking tinted sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a sheer, natural-looking tint that helps even out complexion without a white cast. It’s enriched with avocado, pomegranate, rice water and 2 % niacinamide to hydrate, brighten and reduce the look of pores, while feeling lightweight on the skin. The formula is available in 4 true-to-tone shades suited to most Indian skin tones, making it ideal for daily wear as a skincare-makeup hybrid.

Price: ₹ 299

FPJ Shorts
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21
Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Where to buy: Quenchbotanics.com

Pilgrim

Korean White Lotus Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ offers advanced sun protection with skincare benefits in one lightweight formula. Infused with antioxidant-rich Korean White Lotus and 3% Niacinamide, it brightens, nourishes, and strengthens the skin while reducing fine lines. Its UVShieldX™ Technology shields against UVA, UVB, and blue light, preventing tanning and premature aging. The universal tint provides light coverage, evens out skin tone, and adds a natural glow. Non-greasy and free from white cast, it’s ideal for all skin types.

Price: 495

Where to buy: Discoverpilgrim.com

Dot & key

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen is a lightweight, everyday tinted sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection that smooths and brightens skin while reducing dark spots and tanning. Infused with strawberry extract, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it hydrates without a greasy feel or white cast. It delivers subtle coverage and glow, making it great as a no-makeup look or primer. Available in multiple shades to suit diverse skin tones for a natural finish.

Price: ₹ 549

Where to buy: Dotandkey.com

Read Also
Tol Mol Ke Bol: 5 Korean-Inspired Toner Pads That Will Give You Flawless Skin
article-image

Beyond basic

Aloeberry Tinted Face Sunscreen is a lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen with a sheer, natural tint that enhances your skin tone while providing broad-spectrum PA+++ protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its blendable formula hydrates, evens out complexion, and leaves no white cast, replacing both sunscreen and a light base. Enriched with soothing Aloe vera and antioxidant-rich berries, it nourishes and calms skin, making it perfect for all skin types and effortless, everyday wear.

Price: ₹ 899

Where to buy: Beyondbasiconline.com

Aqualogica

Aqualogica’s Glow+ Infused Tinted Sunscreen is your all-in-one skin saviour! With SPF 50+ PA++++, it protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays while providing a universally flattering tint for a natural, no-makeup glow. Infused with Papaya, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, it brightens, evens skin tone, and deeply hydrates. Its featherlight, milky texture is non-sticky, non-greasy, and leaves zero white cast. Suitable for all skin types, it delivers skincare, radiance, and sun protection effortlessly.

Price: ₹ 719

Where to buy: Aqualogica.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Are Tinted Sunscreens The Smartest Skincare Hack Of 2026? Five Products To Include...
Tol Mol Ke Bol: Are Tinted Sunscreens The Smartest Skincare Hack Of 2026? Five Products To Include...
Easy Gardening Starts Here: Discover The Best Online Stores
Easy Gardening Starts Here: Discover The Best Online Stores
Running Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Sports Nutritionist Shares Pro Tips Ahead Of Race Day
Running Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Sports Nutritionist Shares Pro Tips Ahead Of Race Day
Sonam Bajwa Graces Border 2 Music Launch In A Simple Yet Elegant Anarkali; Check Pics
Sonam Bajwa Graces Border 2 Music Launch In A Simple Yet Elegant Anarkali; Check Pics
The First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 Is Set To Occur On This Date; Expect A Visually Striking Celestial...
The First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 Is Set To Occur On This Date; Expect A Visually Striking Celestial...