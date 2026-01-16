Tol Mol Ke Bol: Are Tinted Sunscreens The Smartest Skincare Hack Of 2026? Five Products To Include In Your Beauty Regime

Lifestock

Tinted sunscreens have become a must-have in modern skincare, combining sun protection with a subtle touch of coverage for a flawless, natural-looking complexion. These multitasking formulas offer broad-spectrum SPF 50 or higher protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, while often including antioxidants, vitamins, and hydrating ingredients to nourish and brighten the skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, they provide a sheer, universal tint that evens out skin tone without leaving a white cast, making them ideal for everyday use. Many formulas also target concerns like dark spots, fine lines, and dullness, creating a seamless blend of skincare, makeup, and sun protection in one easy step.

Quench

Quench Botanics Daily Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a multitasking tinted sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a sheer, natural-looking tint that helps even out complexion without a white cast. It’s enriched with avocado, pomegranate, rice water and 2 % niacinamide to hydrate, brighten and reduce the look of pores, while feeling lightweight on the skin. The formula is available in 4 true-to-tone shades suited to most Indian skin tones, making it ideal for daily wear as a skincare-makeup hybrid.

Price: ₹ 299

Where to buy: Quenchbotanics.com

Pilgrim

Korean White Lotus Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ offers advanced sun protection with skincare benefits in one lightweight formula. Infused with antioxidant-rich Korean White Lotus and 3% Niacinamide, it brightens, nourishes, and strengthens the skin while reducing fine lines. Its UVShieldX™ Technology shields against UVA, UVB, and blue light, preventing tanning and premature aging. The universal tint provides light coverage, evens out skin tone, and adds a natural glow. Non-greasy and free from white cast, it’s ideal for all skin types.

Price: ₹ 495

Where to buy: Discoverpilgrim.com

Dot & key

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen is a lightweight, everyday tinted sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection that smooths and brightens skin while reducing dark spots and tanning. Infused with strawberry extract, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it hydrates without a greasy feel or white cast. It delivers subtle coverage and glow, making it great as a no-makeup look or primer. Available in multiple shades to suit diverse skin tones for a natural finish.

Price: ₹ 549

Where to buy: Dotandkey.com

Beyond basic

Aloeberry Tinted Face Sunscreen is a lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen with a sheer, natural tint that enhances your skin tone while providing broad-spectrum PA+++ protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its blendable formula hydrates, evens out complexion, and leaves no white cast, replacing both sunscreen and a light base. Enriched with soothing Aloe vera and antioxidant-rich berries, it nourishes and calms skin, making it perfect for all skin types and effortless, everyday wear.

Price: ₹ 899

Where to buy: Beyondbasiconline.com

Aqualogica

Aqualogica’s Glow+ Infused Tinted Sunscreen is your all-in-one skin saviour! With SPF 50+ PA++++, it protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays while providing a universally flattering tint for a natural, no-makeup glow. Infused with Papaya, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, it brightens, evens skin tone, and deeply hydrates. Its featherlight, milky texture is non-sticky, non-greasy, and leaves zero white cast. Suitable for all skin types, it delivers skincare, radiance, and sun protection effortlessly.

Price: ₹ 719

Where to buy: Aqualogica.in