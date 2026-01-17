Easy Gardening Starts Here: Discover The Best Online Stores

Ugaoo

Ugaoo is an Indian online gardening and plant supply store offering a wide range of products, including indoor and flowering plants, seeds, pots, planters, garden tools, and plant care essentials with home delivery. It’s part of a Pune-based urban gardening brand aiming to make gardening accessible for everyone. The site also features offers, expert guidance, and rewards for plant lovers. While generally considered legit with a valid SSL certificate and long-standing operation, some customer reviews are mixed.

Link: Ugaoo.com

Nursery live

Nursery Live is a popular Indian online gardening platform offering a wide range of live plants, seeds, planters, fertilisers, gardening tools, and eco-friendly products. Created to encourage green and sustainable living, the website caters to both beginners and experienced gardeners with curated plant collections, DIY gardening kits, and simple care guides. With nationwide delivery, seasonal deals, and plant gifting solutions, it makes gardening easy, convenient, and accessible for homes, offices, and outdoor spaces across India.

Link: Nurserylive.com

Bombay greens

Bombay Greens is a one-stop online destination for gardening enthusiasts in India, offering thoughtfully curated products for home, balcony, and terrace gardens. The website offers a wide selection of potting soil, grow bags, organic fertilizers, gardening kits, plants, metal stands, wall décor, and essential tools. It also features eco-friendly gifts and bulk gifting options, making it ideal for personal and corporate needs. With a focus on sustainability and quality, the platform supports effortless gardening through thoughtfully designed products and an easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

Link: Bombaygreens.com

My bageecha

My Bageecha brings the joy of gardening and greenery to your home with a wide selection of fresh plants, vibrant flower bulbs, seeds, stylish pots & planters, and essential gardening tools. Discover curated combo offers and décor with greens to enhance any space, indoors or outdoors. Committed to quality and convenience, it delivers plants and garden essentials right to your doorstep, making gardening simple, enjoyable, and perfect for both beginners and plant lovers across India.

Link: Mybageecha.com

Plants guru

Plants Guru is a comprehensive online gardening store in India, offering a wide range of products for plant lovers. It features indoor and outdoor plants, a variety of seeds, stylish planters, and essential fertilisers to keep your garden thriving. The website also offers garden décor, tools, and accessories to enhance any green space. With doorstep delivery and a focus on quality, makes gardening convenient and enjoyable for both beginners and seasoned gardeners.

Link: Plantsguru.com