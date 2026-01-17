Running Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Sports Nutritionist Shares Pro Tips Ahead Of Race Day

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is almost here, and with nearly 69,000 runners set to hit the city streets on January 18, preparation is officially in full swing. From seasoned marathoners to first-time runners, one thing can make or break race day: nutrition.

To help runners fuel smart and recover right, we spoke to Zainab Gulamhusein, Sports Nutritionist and Clinical Dietician with nearly two decades of experience, who shared expert-backed, practical advice every runner should keep in mind.

Fuel smart, not random: Zainab’s core nutrition principles

According to Zainab, the biggest mistake runners make is eating either too little or too much before a race.

"Don’t starve and don’t overload your system. A light, energising meal or snack works best,” she explains.

She strongly advises against foods that provide empty calories, saying they add no value to performance or recovery.

Another golden rule: ditch the three-heavy-meals pattern.

“Small, frequent meals help maintain steady blood sugar levels and prevent sudden crashes during long runs,” Zainab adds.

Why carbs, protein & fats all matter

Carbohydrates remain the primary fuel source for endurance running.

"The body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is burned to produce energy for muscles,” says Zainab.

She recommends easy-to-digest carbs before the run, such as oatmeal or bread with peanut butter, and warns runners not to experiment with new foods close to race day.

Protein is just as important.

"Protein stabilises blood sugar levels and plays a key role in muscle repair, especially post-run," she notes.

Healthy fats also have a place.

"Stored fat is an important backup energy source during endurance exercises. Dietary fats also help absorb vital vitamins," Zainab explains.

Don’t skip fruits, veggies & hydration

Fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals that support recovery and reduce inflammation.

Hydration is equally critical.

"Sip water regularly. Don’t overload at once," Zainab advises, adding that room-temperature water absorbs faster than cold water.

Electrolytes help replenish sodium and potassium lost through sweat.

Banana and berries | Canva

What to eat nefore a marathon

Eat 2–3 hours before the run, focusing on complex carbs, lean protein and healthy fats:

Oatmeal with banana and almond milk

Overnight oats with berries and yoghurt

Whole wheat toast with avocado and eggs

Best foods post-marathon

Eat within 30–60 minutes to kickstart recovery:

Carbs: bananas, energy gels, non-sugary sports drinks

Protein: protein shakes, nuts, hard-boiled eggs

Electrolytes: coconut water

Full meal (within 1–2 hours): grilled chicken, quinoa and vegetables

Final pro tips for runners

"Train smart, train your gut, pace yourself and listen to your body,” Zainab says. Most importantly, she reminds runners to stay positive and enjoy the experience.