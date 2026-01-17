 TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What To Eat Before And After Run, Foods You Must Skip
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What To Eat Before And After Run, Foods You Must Skip

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What To Eat Before And After Run, Foods You Must Skip

Ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 on January 18, sports nutritionist Sameera Sheikh shares key food tips for runners. She recommends carb-rich, easy-to-digest meals before the race and a mix of carbs, protein and fluids post-run for recovery. Avoid spicy, oily, high-fibre foods, excess caffeine and alcohol on race day for best performance.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is here, and if you’re lacing up for one of India's biggest running events, what you eat can make or break your race day. With nearly 69,000 runners set to hit Mumbai's streets on Sunday, January 18, nutrition becomes just as important as training.

To help runners fuel smartly and recover better, we turned to Sameera Sheikh, Microbiologist & Sports Nutritionist with 11 years of experience, for a simple, runner-friendly food guide.

What to eat before a marathon

According to Sameera, the goal before a long run is glycogen storage. "Your muscles need enough stored carbohydrates to sustain you through hours of running," she explains. That's where complex carbs and easy digestion come in.

FPJ Shorts
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO
'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO
Read Also
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Guide: Runners, This Is The Best Gear To Wear & Here's What Can Be Avoided
article-image

Night before or days leading up to the race

On the night before the marathon, focus on carb-loading with foods like:

Brown rice or khichdi

Boiled or sautéed potatoes and sweet potatoes

Roti with a small portion of sabzi

Curd, if dairy suits your gut

She strongly advises avoiding anything oily, overly spicy, or unfamiliar. "Race week is not the time to experiment," Sameera adds.

3–4 hours before the marathon

This meal should be high-carb, low-fat, and low-fibre to avoid stomach issues.

Good options include:

Banana with peanut butter on toast

Oats cooked in water with a little honey

Idli with minimal chutney

Light poha or upma with less oil

"These foods provide steady energy without overloading the gut," Sameera says.

Read Also
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Can Running A Marathon Put Your Heart At Risk? Cardiologist Lists...
article-image

30–60 minutes before (optional)

If you're feeling hungry or need a quick boost:

One banana

Dates or raisins

An energy gel, only if you've tested it during training

What to eat after the marathon

Recovery nutrition should begin within 30–60 minutes of finishing. "This is the recovery window when muscles absorb nutrients best," Sameera explains.

Quick recovery options:

Banana with whey protein

Chocolate milk

Smoothie with banana, berries and protein

Coconut water with a handful of nuts

Read Also
Favourite Spots For Spectators To Cheer During The TATA Mumbai Marathon; Also Check Out The...
article-image

Full meal within 2 hours:

Rice, dal and vegetables

Eggs, paneer or tofu with carbs

Grilled chicken or fish with rice or roti

Curd to support gut recovery

Foods to avoid on race day

Sameera warns runners to stay away from:

New foods or drinks

Excess fibre like raw salads

Fried or cheese-heavy meals

Alcohol

Too much caffeine, which can cause dehydration

Overeating before the race

"Simple, familiar foods are your safest bet on marathon day," she concludes.

So, prep your meal, and be ready to get set and go!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What To Eat Before And After Run, Foods You Must Skip
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What To Eat Before And After Run, Foods You Must Skip
How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage,...
How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage,...
Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,...
Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,...
Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get...
Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get...
Desi BTS Fan Cries After K-Pop Band Skips India In World Tour 2026; Father Promises To Take Her For...
Desi BTS Fan Cries After K-Pop Band Skips India In World Tour 2026; Father Promises To Take Her For...