TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What To Eat Before And After Run, Foods You Must Skip

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is here, and if you’re lacing up for one of India's biggest running events, what you eat can make or break your race day. With nearly 69,000 runners set to hit Mumbai's streets on Sunday, January 18, nutrition becomes just as important as training.

To help runners fuel smartly and recover better, we turned to Sameera Sheikh, Microbiologist & Sports Nutritionist with 11 years of experience, for a simple, runner-friendly food guide.

What to eat before a marathon

According to Sameera, the goal before a long run is glycogen storage. "Your muscles need enough stored carbohydrates to sustain you through hours of running," she explains. That's where complex carbs and easy digestion come in.

Night before or days leading up to the race

On the night before the marathon, focus on carb-loading with foods like:

Brown rice or khichdi

Boiled or sautéed potatoes and sweet potatoes

Roti with a small portion of sabzi

Curd, if dairy suits your gut

She strongly advises avoiding anything oily, overly spicy, or unfamiliar. "Race week is not the time to experiment," Sameera adds.

3–4 hours before the marathon

This meal should be high-carb, low-fat, and low-fibre to avoid stomach issues.

Good options include:

Banana with peanut butter on toast

Oats cooked in water with a little honey

Idli with minimal chutney

Light poha or upma with less oil

"These foods provide steady energy without overloading the gut," Sameera says.

30–60 minutes before (optional)

If you're feeling hungry or need a quick boost:

One banana

Dates or raisins

An energy gel, only if you've tested it during training

What to eat after the marathon

Recovery nutrition should begin within 30–60 minutes of finishing. "This is the recovery window when muscles absorb nutrients best," Sameera explains.

Quick recovery options:

Banana with whey protein

Chocolate milk

Smoothie with banana, berries and protein

Coconut water with a handful of nuts

Full meal within 2 hours:

Rice, dal and vegetables

Eggs, paneer or tofu with carbs

Grilled chicken or fish with rice or roti

Curd to support gut recovery

Foods to avoid on race day

Sameera warns runners to stay away from:

New foods or drinks

Excess fibre like raw salads

Fried or cheese-heavy meals

Alcohol

Too much caffeine, which can cause dehydration

Overeating before the race

"Simple, familiar foods are your safest bet on marathon day," she concludes.

So, prep your meal, and be ready to get set and go!