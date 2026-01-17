Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena Outside Famous Paris Monument

'Shiv Sena Chants In Paris': Indian Travellers Spotted Chanting Slogans Of Eknath Shinde At Tourist Place In France |

A video from the streets of Paris has gone viral on social media, showing a group of Indian tourists chanting political slogans at a popular tourist spot in the French capital. The clip, which has been widely shared online, captures the group interacting with a street performer while loudly raising slogans linked to Maharashtra politics.

In the video, one of the men is seen posing for a photograph with a mime-like street artist when he suddenly begins chanting “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai” and “Jai Shiv Sena.” As the chants grow louder, other members of the group join in, raising slogans such as “Shinde Sahab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain.”

The street performer can be seen subtly gesturing to the group to lower their volume, while nearby tourists appear visibly uncomfortable, some glancing at the group in apparent disapproval.

The video was shared by the Instagram page @shivsenamumbailive on January 6 and has been gaining traction ever since. Its timing has drawn particular attention as it resurfaced soon after the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai.

While supporters viewed the chants as an expression of pride and political loyalty, many social media users questioned the appropriateness of raising political slogans in a foreign public space.

The clip has sparked a conversation around civic behaviour abroad. The discussion has also coincided with heightened political interest following the BMC Election 2026 results. The Maharashtra State Election Commission recently declared the Bharatiya Janata Party as the single largest party in the civic body, winning 89 of the 227 wards. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) followed with 65 seats.