 'Savage Jijaji': Robert Vadra's Romantic Wishes For Wife Priyanka Gandhi Go Viral, Power Couple Sets Relationship Goals For 2026!
Robert Vadra’s romantic, vintage-style birthday post for Priyanka Gandhi on January 12 has gone viral online. Sharing edited posters and a heartfelt note praising her political journey and compassion, Vadra surprised netizens who mistook the post for a parody. He also mentioned their son Raihan Vadra’s recent engagement, adding to the emotional tribute.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
'Savage Jijaji': Robert Vadra's Romantic Wishes For Wife Priyanka Gandhi Go Viral, Power Couple Sets Relationship Goals For 2026! | Instagram @robert_vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, is making waves online with his viral romantic birthday wish to his wife. The Indian entrepreneur shared a series of highly edited pictures with his wife and vintage-style birthday posters, which are usually considered cute and funny memes.

Vadra took to his Instagram handle, which usually contains his life updates, his personal views on current affairs, & ocassional wish posts. He shared vintage-style edited birthday wish posters for his wife Priyanka on her birthday on January 12. The post quickly went viral with netizens storming the comments section for the unexpected surprise. Many couldn't believe that it's his official Instagram handle and mistook it for a parody page.

He wrote, "Birthday Greetings, P. Quite a year it’s been… and I’m so proud of you — now a parliamentarian, raising the people’s issues with strength and conviction, yet always with grace, dignity, and that beautiful smile."

Further, he wrote, "We aren’t celebrating your special day today, as you are away caring for someone in a critical stage. You have always known what truly matters and have consistently placed responsibility above celebration. I know your presence and support will make a difference, and that only deepens our pride in you."

Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Engagement

Priyanka Gandhi & Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig, a Delhi-based photographer and co-founder of Atelier 11, with the engagement announcement made around late December 2025.

Mentioning the special occasion, Vadra wrote in his post, "Especially as the years ahead unfold, with our son now engaged and beginning his own journey into family life. Wow… it truly has been a lifetime together."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "I thought it was some random meme page but it is official page of her husband." While one commented, "He's such a wifeguy I love it." Another user commented, "If he doesn’t wish me like this, I don’t want him."

