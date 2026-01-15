Mumbai BMC Elections Style: What Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hema Malini Wore To Cast Their Vote; Minimal Fashion Reigns On Polling Day |

Mumbaikars are heading out today to cast their votes as BMC elections are underway in the State of Maharashtra alongside several other municipal elections in surrounding regions. Celebrities from Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Aamir Khan, to Hema Malini, Tamannaah Bhatia, were spotted at their respective polling stations to cast their votes. Here's a look at who wears what:

Akshay Kumar

Always marking his presence in the early hours of the voting day, 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar opted for a simple yet classy look with a formal shirt, baggy jeans, and sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor cast her vote near the polling station in Bandra. She opted for a simple look, wearing a white kurta for the voting day.

Twinkle Khanna

Soon after husband Akshay Kumar cast his vote, Twinkle Khanna was also spotted casting her vote at her polling station. She was spotted wearing a Zimmermann Maxine paisley print, high waist, wide fit, cropped palazzo.

Hema Malini

Veteran actor & member of the Lok Sabha, Hema Malini, was also spotted casting her vote. She was seen wearing a yellow suit.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood's dance queen, Tamannaah Bhatia, was spotted casting her vote with her family in Bandra. The actress was spotted in a pink suit while keeping her look simple.

Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted posing for paparazzi, showing his inked finger after casting his vote in the BMC elections. He was spotted in a chic look with a black t-shirt, cargo pants, and boots.