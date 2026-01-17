What Is Sea Buckthorn? PM Modi Recommended Fruit, Also Known As 'Sanjivani Booti' Which Cured Laxman In Ramayana | FPJ

An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced on social media, reigniting interest in a powerful yet lesser-known Himalayan fruit, Sea Buckthorn. In the clip, originally recorded during a convocation ceremony, the Prime Minister is seen urging young Indians to include this indigenous 'superfood' in their diet, highlighting its exceptional nutritional value.

Addressing students, PM Modi spoke about Sea Buckthorn, a rare plant found in Ladakh and the Himalayan region, noting its extraordinary ability to survive extreme climatic conditions ranging from minus 40 degrees to plus 40 degrees Celsius. He emphasised that according to scientific studies, the fruit contains such high levels of Vitamin C that it could theoretically meet the nutritional needs of the global population.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sea Buckthorn is a shrub that produces bright orange berries packed with nutrients. Often referred to as a “superfood,” the fruit contains more than 200 bioactive compounds, making it one of the most nutritionally dense plants known. What sets Sea Buckthorn apart is its rare composition of all four essential Omega fatty acids, Omega 3, 6, 7, and 9; a combination not commonly found in natural foods.

Its Link In Mythology:

In Indian tradition, Sea Buckthorn is often linked to the legendary “Sanjivani Booti” mentioned in the Ramayana, believed to have revived Lakshman. While the epic reference remains symbolic, it reflects the long-standing belief in the plant’s healing and life-restoring properties.

Benefits of s ea Buckthorn:

Sea Buckthorn is rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins A, C, and E, which help fight oxidative stress and cellular damage. Regular consumption is believed to strengthen immunity, support heart health by improving lipid profiles, and reduce inflammation.

The fruit is also highly regarded for skin and gut health. Sea Buckthorn oil is widely used to promote skin repair, hydration, and elasticity, while its berries and leaves aid digestion and improve metabolic health. Traditionally used in Ayurveda and folk medicine, it is consumed in various forms, including juices, oils, supplements, and herbal preparations.

With growing awareness and encouraging videos of people like PM Modi’s, Sea Buckthorn is steadily emerging from the Himalayan highlands and truly living up to its reputation as India’s own 'Sanjivani Booti.'