Sonam Bajwa Graces Border 2 Music Launch In A Simple Yet Elegant Anarkali; Check Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 17, 2026
Border 2 actress Sonam Bajwa has always set ultimate fashion goals with her apt choices & effortless styles.
At a grand musical celebration of her upcoming film Border 2 which also features an ensemble cast, she was seen keeping it simple yet elegant, wearing an Anarkali suit.
The event was hosted at the iconic INS Vikrant, an aircraft carrier in service with the Indian Navy. Sonam was seen posing with the scenic backdrop of the ship.
Her Anarkali kurta with a round neckline & a subtle slit at the front also featured intricate silver embroidery.
Paired with the outfit she carried a matching sheer dupatta in the same soft blush-ivory tone.
Her overall look seemed understated, letting the outfit and her complimenting glow take centre stage.
Sonam Bajwa will be seen in Border 2 as the female lead opposite Diljit Dosanjh.