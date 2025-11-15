The Ultimate Ovarian Health Guide Every Woman Needs To Read Today

While no lifestyle change can guarantee prevention, research shows that certain daily habits can influence risk and improve chances of catching ovarian cancer early. Here are the key areas women should focus on:

Reproductive and hormonal choices

Oral contraceptive pills (OCPs): Using birth control pills for five or more years can reduce ovarian cancer risk by up to 50%. This protection continues for years even after stopping the pills.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Both are associated with reduced lifetime risk. This is thought to be because they reduce the total number of ovulations a woman experiences.

Avoiding unnecessary hormone replacement therapy (HRT): Long-term use of estrogen-only HRT after menopause may increase risk. If HRT is needed, it should be used at the lowest effective dose and for the shortest possible time, under medical supervision.

Diet and nutrition

Eat more plant-based foods: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports general cancer protection. Fiber may help regulate estrogen levels and digestive health.

Reduce red and processed meats: High intake of processed meats and saturated fats is linked to higher cancer risks overall.

Focus on healthy fats: Sources like olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish may support hormone balance and reduce inflammation.

Stay hydrated: Proper hydration supports digestive and urinary health, which can make changes easier to notice.

Physical activity

Maintain a healthy body weight: Obesity increases risk for several cancers, including ovarian cancer, due to hormonal imbalances and higher estrogen levels stored in fat tissue.

Regular physical activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity (like brisk walking or cycling) per week. Exercise helps regulate hormones, reduces inflammation, and supports immune function.

Awareness of your own body

Track symptoms: Keep an eye on bloating, bowel changes, urinary frequency, or fatigue. Writing down when they occur helps identify patterns.

Don’t normalize persistent issues: If lifestyle changes (diet, exercise, stress management) don’t resolve symptoms within two weeks, seek medical advice.

Reduce harmful exposures

Quit smoking: While smoking is more strongly linked to other cancers, it can increase the risk of certain ovarian cancer subtypes.

Limit alcohol consumption: Alcohol is linked to breast and other cancers; while the evidence for ovarian cancer is weaker, moderation is still best for overall health.

Preventive measures

Know your family history: If ovarian or breast cancer runs in your family, ask your doctor about genetic testing for BRCA1/2 or Lynch syndrome.

Risk-reducing surgery: In high-risk women (e.g., BRCA mutation carriers), preventive removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes may be recommended after childbearing is complete.

Key takeaway

The most important lifestyle actions women can take include:

Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active

Eating a plant-forward, balanced diet

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol

Considering protective reproductive choices like oral contraceptives (if medically safe)

Staying alert to persistent digestive, urinary, or fatigue symptoms

These habits not only reduce the risk of ovarian cancer but also improve overall health, making it easier to detect unusual changes in the body early.

(Dr Sewanti Limaye, Director Medical & Precision, Oncology at Sir HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai)