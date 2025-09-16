 What Is Malaika Arora's 'Retinol Juice'? Here's How To Make It At Home With Just Few Ingredients
Unlike supplements, this is a natural drink made from fruits and veggies rich in beta-carotene (a plant pigment that converts into vitamin A, or retinol, in the body).

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
When it comes to health and fitness, Malaika Arora is a league of her own. From yoga mornings to clean eating, she never fails to inspire her fans with simple yet effective lifestyle choices. And now, she's given us yet another reason to take notes: her currently viral "retinol juice".

The Bollywood actress recently shared a glimpse of her morning routine straight from her makeup chair, sipping on this skin-loving concoction. During the chat, Malaika shared, “Starting my day today with my retinol juice. It’s carrot; most importantly, it has cucumber, orange, lemon, ginger — that’s it, that’s what refreshing.” Later, on Instagram, she nudged fans with a fun reminder: “Drink ur retinol.”

Check out the clip below:

So, what exactly is this retinol juice Malaika swears by?

Unlike supplements, this is a natural drink made from fruits and veggies rich in beta-carotene (a plant pigment that converts into vitamin A, or retinol, in the body). Think of it as a glow shot in a glass, which is refreshing, nutritious, and all-natural.

How to make Malaika’s retinol juice at home

Ingredients:

2 carrots

1 orange

1-inch piece of ginger

½ cucumber

½ lemon

Steps to make:

1. Wash and peel the carrots, cucumber, and ginger.

2. Add carrots, cucumber, orange, lemon, and ginger to a juicer.

3. Strain the mix to remove pulp, pour it into a glass and enjoy it fresh.

Why you should try it?

This juice isn't just refreshing; it's packed with skin-loving benefits, such as:

It supports skin renewal, thanks to beta-carotene (Vitamin A).

This juice boosts collagen, as the vitamin C from oranges and lemons helps maintain firmness and elasticity.

Rich in antioxidants, it protects your skin from free radical damage.

Lastly, it gives you a glowing skin. Regular intake may enhance your natural radiance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your expert for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

