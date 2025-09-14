Badshah Brings Desi Swag As First Indian Rapper At New York Fashion Week, Rocks Edgy Denim Look

Badshah at New York Fashion Week |

When it comes to mixing music with fashion, Badshah knows exactly how to make noise beyond the stage. This time, the rapper has taken his larger-than-life persona straight to the international spotlight by becoming the first-ever Indian rapper to make his presence felt at New York Fashion Week.

Invited by none other than Alexander Wang, Badshah front-rowed the designer’s much-talked-about Matriarch show, and of course, he did it with an outfit that was equal parts street-cool and couture-polished

Decoding Badshah’s denim look at NYFW 2025

For the occasion, Badshah kept it effortlessly cool and edgy in a luxe denim-on-denim look styled by New York–based Shipra Sharma. He sported a washed light-blue oversized zip-up hoodie paired with matching jeans, giving off relaxed streetwear energy.

But true to his flair for detail, the ensemble was elevated with handcrafted statement brooches by Indian luxury accessories label Deepa Gurnani. The intricate ornament featured animal motifs like alligator, goat, jay, and elephant, pieces that added a couture-level polish to the laid-back vibe.

The look was further complemented with chunky black Alexander Wang boots, chic Oakley Metal Jacket sunglasses, a sleek black clutch, and his jaw-dropping Richard Mille RM 74-02 watch, sealing the outfit with a bold front-row punch.

The mix of casual denim with avant-garde accessorising perfectly reflected Badshah’s signature style, which is grounded in streetwear yet daring enough to push boundaries. In a setting where many lean into experimental silhouettes, his choice struck the perfect balance between understated and eye-catching.