 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Ralph Lauren Show Into Their Own Fashion Date Night In New York
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads at Ralph Lauren’s New York showcase, serving couple style goals in chic brown ensembles.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas at Ralph Lauren's New York Fashion Week show | Image Courtesy: X (@Priyanka0nline)

When it comes to redefining couple style, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rarely miss a beat. But at Ralph Lauren’s latest showcase in New York, the power duo didn’t just attend; they basically turned the fashion gala into their own date night, making brown the hottest shade of the season.

The evening, held on September 10 at Ralph Lauren’s Madison Avenue headquarters as part of New York Fashion Week, was already star-studded with the likes of Jessica Chastain and Oprah Winfrey in attendance. Yet, it was Priyanka and Nick’s twinning monochrome ensembles that truly stole the spotlight.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's chic brown moment

Bollywood's beloved desi girl Priyanka exuded chic elegance in a printed, floor-grazing maxi skirt with a delicate frilled hem, reimagining the silhouette with a bold twist. She styled it with a matching fluid blazer, worn effortlessly without a shirt, and cinched the waist with a chunky brown belt. The look struck the perfect balance between flowy sophistication and structured power dressing, making it a true fashion statement.

Keeping the accessories minimal, the actress wore a pair of gold hoops and sleek heels. Priyanka’s makeup was following her brown-toned ensemble with a dewy base, bronzed cheeks, smokey eyes and mocha-hued lips, all put together with her natural wavy hairdo.

Nick Jonas matching Priyanka in sleek suit

Priyanka’s husband and singer, Nick Jonas, took the monochrome memo seriously and made it his own. Dressed in a rich brown tailored suit, he exuded understated sophistication.

Nick's look was given a playful twist with a patterned tie in warm beige and brown tones, adding dimension without breaking the palette. Polished brown shoes and matching sunglasses rounded off his look, proving that neutral dressing can always make a chic statement.

