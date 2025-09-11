Janhvi Kapoor Revives ’80s Charm In Resham Saree With Men's Jamavar Jacket At TIFF 2025

Janhvi Kapoor at TIFF 2025 | Image Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 has been buzzing with cinematic movements, but Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made sure fashion had its own spotlight on the global stage. With Rhea Kapoor styling her in ensembles that combined cultural heritage with archival couture, Janhvi’s appearances have become the talk of the town. Whether reimagining Kashmiri textiles or walking in vintage Prada, she’s serving serious couture – and we’re here for it!

Janhvi in resham saree & ’80s men’s jamavar jacket

For her first TIFF look, Janhvi slipped into an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation with a resham saree inspired by the intricate motifs of jamavar weaves. Draped with effortless grace, the look was elevated by a vintage men’s jamavar jacket from the 1980s, which, according to Rhea, is upcycled, re-embroidered, and styled to blend old-world craft with contemporary red-carpet power dressing.

For further styling, Janhvi paired the saree with a jamavar shawl adorned with delicate resham tassels, a subtle nod to Kashmiri craft traditions. Her accessories were equally stunning, featuring silver earrings designed as a modern tribute to the Kashmiri dejhur and block heels embroidered with the same jamavar motifs.

Her glam was kept minimal yet polished with a soft, dewy base, gently contoured cheeks, kohled eyes and muted pink lips. The sleek low bun with a neat middle partition, finished with a dainty black bindi, gave the outfit its perfect traditional finish.

Janhvi's archival Prada gold saree

If her first ensemble honoured Indian textile legacies, Janhvi’s second outing leaned into global couture heritage. She walked in a strapless gold number from Prada’s Spring 2004 collection with a rare archival piece that merged saree-inspired silk with the structured elegance of Western silhouettes.

The dress shimmered with intricate embroidery and motifs reminiscent of traditional Indian craftsmanship, yet its tailored form gave it a thoroughly modern edge. Further, adding an extra element, Janhvi layered a matching coat draped casually over her shoulders.

In true archival fashion styling, accessories were kept minimal with just a pair of gold earrings. But her footwear added a surprising desi twist, featuring golden strappy sandals by Aprajita Toor, designed as a modernised take on Kolhapuri chappals. Her makeup was again understated with a soft base, natural tones, and sleek hair left fuss-free to let the craftsmanship take the spotlight.