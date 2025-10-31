On World Vegan Day, Try These 5 Vegan-Friendly Restaurants In Mumbai

Every year, World Vegan Day on November 1 inspires food lovers around the world to embrace a lifestyle that’s kinder to animals, the planet, and our health. Mumbai, a melting pot of diverse cuisines, has become a haven for vegan foodies-with cafés and restaurants that prove plant-based dining can be indulgent, innovative, and satisfying. Here are five vegan spots in the city that deserve a visit this World Vegan Day.

Paashh, Bandra

Paashh Mumbai stands out as a mindful dining space where sustainability meets sophistication. With locally sourced ingredients, heritage grains, and creative vegan-friendly dishes, it celebrates conscious eating. Its serene Pali Hill ambience, elegant presentation, and customisable vegan options make Paashh a haven for those embracing plant-based living with style and purpose.

Earth Café, Bandra, Juhu & Churchgate

Earth Café is where sustainability meets comfort. This trendy all-vegan café has quickly become a Mumbai favorite, known for its refreshing interiors and global fusion menu. Signature dishes like the jackfruit tacos, vegan mac & cheese, and banana oat pancakes prove that comfort food doesn’t have to come with guilt. Their plant-based smoothies and cold brews pair perfectly with a relaxed afternoon vibe, making it an ideal hangout for health-conscious diners.

GoodDo, Multiple Outlets

For fast, fuss-free vegan eats, GoodDo is a must-try. Founded by the makers of India’s first plant-based meat brand GoodDot, it’s on a mission to make cruelty-free food accessible and exciting. Their vegan chicken burgers, wraps, and momos are flavorful enough to convert even hardcore meat lovers. The brand’s sustainable approach and creative use of mock meats make it a game changer in India’s growing vegan scene.

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, Chembur

The Kind Roastery brings together specialty coffee and vegan comfort food in a cozy, community-style setting. Their menu features vegan sandwiches, smoothie bowls, and nut-milk lattes, made with locally sourced ingredients. Every dish is crafted with compassion and creativity, staying true to their motto of “kind to your body, kind to the planet.” The café’s warm, minimalist interiors make it the perfect spot to unwind and reflect on mindful living.

Thank Gourd

Thank Gourd in Versova is Mumbai’s go-to vegan haven, offering a creative 100% plant-based menu spanning Asian, Italian, and fusion dishes. With its cozy, greenery-filled interiors and emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, it transforms vegan dining into a flavorful, soulful experience-making it one of the city’s best vegan destinations.