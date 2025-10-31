#StopThePeriodPain: Multi-Channel Campaign Sparks National Conversation On Menstrual Pain Awareness | Canva

A multi-channel project has been launched to spread awareness about dysmenorrhea, or period pain, a condition commonly experienced by women during menstruation. The #StopThePeriodPain initiative collaborates with multiple social media content creators to start meaningful conversations in regional languages, raising awareness about this common yet rarely discussed issue.

Addressing Stigma and Misinformation

A significant proportion of women suffer from period discomfort, but the topic remains under-discussed due to social stigma and misinformation. The campaign seeks to normalize conversations around menstruation, spread accurate health information, and empower women to identify effective solutions.

Through collaborations with influencers and educators, the initiative uses strategic alliances and region-specific content to reach diverse audiences online.

Reaching Women Across India in 12 Regional Languages

The campaign achieved widespread engagement by reaching people in 12 regional languages, ensuring that its message resonated across cultures and communities.

A dedicated resource website www.painfulperiods.in offers information on menstrual pain and management options. The project also involves social media engagement and outreach to healthcare professionals to make discussions about dysmenorrhea and its treatment a part of everyday dialogue.

Building a Long-Term Movement

According to campaign organisers, the project aims to evolve into a long-term awareness movement by maintaining community participation, producing educational materials, and extending outreach to schools and healthcare professionals across India.

‘A Brand That Cares About Women’s Health’

Panchanan Routray, Senior Marketing Director at Blue Cross Laboratories, which launched the campaign, said the initiative helped them connect with women in their own languages and spaces.

“Period pain shouldn’t be seen as something women just deal with. This campaign shows that we are more than a product provider we are a brand that cares about women’s health across India,” he said.

‘Periods Are Normal, But Period Pain Is Not’

Chandan Bagwe, Founder and Director of C Com Digital, which ideated the campaign, said honest conversations are essential to tackle the issue.

“There should be open talk about period discomfort because it’s a real health problem. We designed a plan that connects multiple touchpoints influencers, educators, and healthcare practitioners each delivering a message suited to their role in supporting women’s health. The goal was for people to understand that periods are normal, but period pain is not,” he said.