Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Selects Firm For Kamathipura Redevelopment Project, Awaits State Nod

Mumbai: In a major step toward transforming one of Mumbai’s oldest and most congested neighbourhoods, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has selected AATK Constructions for the long-pending redevelopment of Kamathipura in South Central Mumbai. The project, spread over 34 acres, has now moved to the state government’s high-power committee (HPC) for approval before it goes to the state cabinet for final clearance.

According to a Times of India report quoting officials, MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) had received two bids, one from AATK Constructions and another from J Kumar Infraprojects. After a detailed evaluation of technical and financial aspects, MHADA declared AATK the successful bidder and forwarded the proposal to the HPC for consideration.

“This urban renewal project will be a historic one,” said MLA Amin Patel, who has been advocating for Kamathipura’s redevelopment for more than a decade. “Bringing landlords, tenants and the government to a consensus was not easy, but this plan will finally offer a dignified living space to thousands," he said as quoted by TOI.

Details Of Kamathipura Redevelopment Project

The Kamathipura Redevelopment Project covers 8,001 tenements, including 6,625 residential and 1,376 commercial units, spread across 943 cessed buildings and involving 800 landowners. Most of these structures are over a century old and beyond repair, with many plots measuring only 50 sq metres, making independent redevelopment unfeasible.

Under the proposed plan, eligible residential occupants will receive 500 sq ft carpet area flats in new towers up to 57 storeys high, while non-residential tenants will get 225 sq ft spaces. Sale buildings will rise to 78 storeys, creating a mixed-use skyline that combines residential, commercial and sale components.

The redevelopment is expected to replace dilapidated tenements with modern high-rise structures equipped with amenities and better infrastructure. Landowners will also benefit from additional entitlements based on plot sizes, with larger plots earning proportionally higher returns.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the Assembly earlier, acknowledged the significance of the project, noting that he had worked 'for the people of Kamathipura.' The state government had earlier entrusted the redevelopment responsibility to MHADA’s MBRRB under the Construction and Development (C&D) format after private developers expressed disinterest due to the complex ownership patterns.

Once approved by the HPC and cabinet, the long-awaited transformation of Kamathipura is expected to finally take off, turning one of Mumbai’s most dilapidated localities into a modern, livable urban zone.

