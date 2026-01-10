Mumbai News: Ex-DGP Rashmi Shukla’s Report Flags Alleged 2016 Conspiracy Against Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde; FIR Talk Dismissed By IPS Sources

Former DGP Rashmi Shukla | ANI

Mumbai, Jan 10: Maharashtra’s IPS circles were agog on Saturday with reports stating that Rashmi Shukla, who retired a few days ago as the Director General of Police, had recommended the registration of an FIR against Sanjay Pandey, a former DGP, and two others for allegedly conspiring to implicate Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde in a reportedly false case in 2016. However, sources pooh-poohed the report.

Senior IPS officer questions FIR basis

A senior IPS official contacted by FPJ asked, “Under which section of any law can an FIR be registered for allegedly intending to arrest a person? The whole thing sounds absurd.” In fact, Shukla’s report only reiterates allegations against Pandey which were made in the past also.

Political angle alleged

Sources alleged that the entire matter was embroiled in politics and the real target was former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is leading the BMC election campaign in tandem with his cousin Raj Thackeray.

The sources said even if Pandey planned to arrest Fadnavis and Shinde, he would have had to take the permission of the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. There is nothing on record to show that such permission was indeed sought, the sources observed.

Pandey’s earlier arrest

Pandey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2022 in connection with the suspected phone tapping of National Stock Exchange employees.

BJP demands probe

Leaders of the BJP were quick to react to Shukla’s report and demanded a “thorough investigation” to find out at whose instance Pandey was acting.

Report submitted before retirement

Before she retired on January 3, Shukla submitted a report in this regard to the home department, helmed by Fadnavis, based on an inquiry conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), sources said.

Allegations in 2016 case

The report alleged that Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sardar Patil were involved in a conspiracy to implicate Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was then Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, as well as current deputy CM Shinde, then a minister, by re-investigating a 2016 extortion case registered at Thane Nagar Police Station, sources said.

Shukla recommended that a First Information Report be registered against these three officials, the sources added.

Background of extortion case

A case was registered against Shyamsunder Agarwal at Thane Nagar Police Station in 2016 following a dispute between him and his former business partner, real estate developer Sanjay Punamiya. A charge sheet was filed in 2017.

Pandey, who headed the state police force when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, ordered a reinvestigation of the case, it is alleged.

Fresh complaint and arrests

Punamiya later filed a complaint at the same police station alleging that the 2016 case was used as a pretext for reinvestigation between 2021 and June 2024 to harass him and extort money from him. Based on his complaint, an extortion case was registered against Pandey and seven others in 2024.

Issue raised in legislature

BJP leader and legislative council member Pravin Darekar had raised the issue in the Maharashtra legislature, claiming that this was a conspiracy to frame Fadnavis and Shinde.

In his statement in the 2024 extortion case, Sardar Patil admitted to the conspiracy, police sources claimed.

Political reactions intensify

State minister Ashish Shelar and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam on Saturday targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

“Under whose pressure Pandey was working? Who gave the orders? Who were the chief minister and home minister at that time? This was done to send Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to jail. Uddhav Thackeray has built a false image of innocence, but he will have to pay for this sin,” said Shelar. He demanded that Pandey undergo a brain mapping test and narcoanalysis.

Satam alleged that false documents were prepared to register cases against Fadnavis and Shinde. “Between 2019 and 2022, when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, an atmosphere of anarchy prevailed in Maharashtra… opponents were jailed, cases were filed against those who spoke against the government, murders were carried out through the police and attacks were orchestrated,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

