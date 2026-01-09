Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai sessions court rejects the temporary bail plea of Purushottam Chavan, arrested by the EOW in a multi-crore cheating case | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 08: The sessions court has rejected the plea of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar’s husband, Purushottam Chavan, for temporary bail for three months on medical grounds in a cheating case registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Bail plea moved on medical grounds

Chavan had, in November last year, moved the sessions court seeking temporary bail of three months on medical grounds. The plea was filed soon after the magistrate court rejected his bail application in October last year.

While seeking bail, Chavan contended that he has been suffering from bipolar disorder for the last 12 years and is under treatment. He claimed to have developed suicidal tendencies and stated that he has been receiving treatment at the jail hospital. He also alleged that he suffers from recurrent episodes of nasal and ear bleeding due to related disorders.

Multiple health issues cited

It was further alleged that Chavan is suffering from left parotid swelling and possible renal disease. He has also been diagnosed with Grade II hernia. All these ailments, his lawyer contended, are severely affecting his health. The defence argued that he requires proper care and treatment, which is not possible at the jail hospital.

Prosecution opposes plea

The plea was opposed by the prosecution as well as by the victim. The court, however, did not accept the arguments advanced in favour of temporary bail. The reasons for rejection will be available in the detailed order, which has been reserved.

Accused arrested in multi-crore cheating case

Chavan was arrested by the EOW in May last year for allegedly cheating around 20 people of Rs 24.78 crore on the pretext of selling state government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane and Pune at concessional rates. He is also booked for allegedly cheating a Surat-based businessman and others of Rs 7.42 crore.

