 Mumbai News: EOW Files 3,500-Page Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹7.42 Crore Garment Supply Fraud Case
In a fresh development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a nearly 3,500-page chargesheet before the Esplanade Court against Purushottam Chavan, husband of a city-based Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, in connection with a ₹7.42 crore garment supply contracts to the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik.

Poonam Apraj Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:53 AM IST
EOW files chargesheet against IPS officer’s husband Purushottam Chavan in ₹7.42 crore fraud case | File Photo

Second FIR Registered in February 2025

The second FIR in the matter was registered in February 2025, following complaints by a Surat-based businessman and others who were allegedly duped by Chavan. According to the FIR lodged at Colaba police station, Chavan lured the victims by promising plots at concessional rates under the government quota and assured them contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Nashik Police Academy. However, he allegedly failed to deliver on these promises after collecting large sums of money.

Forgery and ₹98 Lakh Deception Exposed

According to the EOW probe, Chavan duped a complainant of ₹98 lakh by falsely promising a contract for manufacturing blue and white T-shirts for the BMC. At the time, the complainant was already working on a T-shirt and hoodie supply contract for the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik, when Chavan lured him into another fake opportunity.

Chavan allegedly showed forged documents to support his claim of securing the BMC contract, even going so far as to claim that he had produced 10,000 T-shirts as samples for the deal. Based on this deception, he extorted ₹98 lakh from the complainant.

