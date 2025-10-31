'Give Your Money Away Shorties': Singer Billie Eilish Boldly Asks Billionaires To Step Up; Mark Zuckerberg Watches

X

At the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards in New York, Billie Eilish used her acceptance speech to send a powerful message to the ultra-rich- and she didn’t hold back. The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer, honored with the Music Innovator Award, urged billionaires to use their fortune for good causes and show empathy in a world that, as she put it, “is really, really bad and really dark right now.”

Billie’s Bold Callout to the Billionaire Crowd

Speaking to an audience packed with some of the wealthiest and most influential figures- including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan- Eilish delivered her point with a mix of sincerity and humor.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” she said. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her words quickly went viral, resonating with fans online for their honesty. Zuckerberg, who has an estimated net worth of $227.9 billion, was among those present as Eilish challenged the wealthy elite to think about their social responsibility.

Promoting Empathy and Action

Eilish emphasized that the world is facing deep challenges, from inequality to climate change - and that those with privilege should use it to uplift others. “If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she urged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her remarks were not just talk. The “What Was I Made For?” singer recently announced she will donate $11.5 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour proceeds to organisations tackling food insecurity, climate justice, and carbon reduction. The announcement, shared by Stephen Colbert, highlighted Eilish’s commitment to giving back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sustainability at the Heart of Her Mission

Eilish has long been a vocal advocate for environmental responsibility in the music industry. In her recent interview with WSJ Magazine, she discussed her efforts to make touring more eco-friendly- including the use of biodegradable confetti, recycled materials, and plant-based catering for her team.

“You can literally make all the same stuff with sustainable materials, and people just aren’t doing it,” she said. “Everyone can actually do it. It’s just that mostly they don’t.”