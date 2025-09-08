 VMAs 2025 Red Carpet: Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Other A-Listers' Bold Couture Moments
VMAs 2025 Red Carpet: Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Other A-Listers' Bold Couture Moments

From romantic lace to vintage Chanel and futuristic silhouettes, the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet showcased bold couture, unexpected risks, and iconic moments.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
VMAs 2025 Red Carpet | Image Courtesy: X (@@ChicksInTheOff)

When it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), the red carpet is as much a performance as the music itself, providing a runway for bold couture, unexpected risks, and iconic moments. This year at New York’s UBS Arena, stars didn’t just arrive; they made statements. From romantic lace to vintage Chanel and futuristic silhouettes, the night was a masterclass in fashion experimentation.

MTV VMAs 2025 red carpet fashion moments

Sabrina Carpenter

Global sensation Sabrina Carpenter didn’t just wow the audience with a rain-soaked performance but also made headlines in a sheer crimson Valentino lace gown. Her romantic look was elevated with a soft pink feather boa draped around her shoulders and a few dainty jewels by Tiffany & Co., adding final touches.

article-image

Conan Gray

Conan Gray made sure all eyes were on him as he stunned in a corset-styled Erik Charlotte ensemble featuring puff sleeves and cascading ruffles, all styled with platform boots and a sailor hat. It was whimsical and rebellious, perfectly in sync with his nautical-inspired album era.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande traded her usual girly glam for a custom Fendi polka dot dress, elevated with a pastel pink peplum at the waist. Styled by Law Roach, the look oozed retro vibes with modern polish, and of course, her sleek ponytail sealed the Ariana stamp.

FKA Twigs

Possibly the most avant-garde look of the night, FKA Twigs shashayed down the red carpet in a burgundy bandeau-and-low-rise set accented with ribbons and structured shoulders. While edgy glam turned heads, it was her braided “headphones” that truly did the talking.

article-image

Rosé

BLACKPINK’s Rosé skipped the red carpet but owned the stage in a buttery yellow sequined strapless gown with a fringe skirt. Paired with crisp white heels, the ‘APT’ singer gave the trending colour of the season a high-fashion spotlight in Oscar de la Renta number.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton delivered full diva energy in a black-and-gold leather mini by The Blonds, accessorised with gloves, a choker, and a sky-high ponytail. It was dramatic, nostalgic, and oh-so-Paris.

article-image

Katseye

The rising girl group Katseye embraced coordinated individuality with Dolce & Gabbana looks in satiny blacks and glitter. From conical bras to crystal tulle and jewel headpieces, each member shone on its own.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae didn't let the sheer trend die this year with a white Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown. Featuring a voluminous fabric, it was a refreshing minimalist break on an otherwise maximalist carpet.

Tyla

Tyla served a chic and simple moment in a vintage 1993 Chanel cream top as a dress. Accented with layers of dramatic Pandora chains, her look was daring and steeped in nostalgia.

article-image

Doja Cat

Doja paid homage to the ’80s with a Balmain harlequin gown, voluminous waves, and crimson lips. It was dramatic and playful and a reminder that Doja never does "simple".

Lady Gaga

Though she skipped the carpet, Lady Gaga’s Marc Jacobs black lace gown at the awards night stole the spotlight. With voluminous sleeves, a mermaid silhouette, bleached brows, and red lips, her brief appearance was pure Gaga — gothic, dramatic, and iconic.

