MTV VMAs 2025 FULL List Of Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande & Sabrina Carpenter Win Big

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards lit up New York's UBS Arena with a star-studded evening celebrating the best in music. Hosted by LL Cool J, the ceremony brought together the industry's biggest names, with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, and Bruno Mars emerging as top winners of the night.

Lady Gaga was the biggest winner, taking home four trophies, including the coveted Artist of the Year. Ariana Grande scored three awards, with her track Brighter Days Ahead winning the night's highest honour, Video of the Year.

Rising sensation Sabrina Carpenter also bagged three "Moon Person" trophies, including Album of the Year for Short n' Sweet.

In a notable move, the VMAs introduced two new categories this year - Best Pop Artist and Best Country Video. The event also marked its debut broadcast on CBS, alongside its traditional airing on MTV, and streamed live on Paramount+.

Here’s the full list of winners from the MTV VMAs 2025:

Video of the Year - Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

Artist of the Year - Lady Gaga

Song of the Year - Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Best Album - Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Best New Artist - Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist - Sabrina Carpenter

MTV Push Performance of the Year - January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”

Best Collaboration - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop - Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

Best Hip-Hop - Doechii, “Anxiety”

Best R&B - Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”

Best Alternative - Sombr, “Back to Friends”

Best Rock - Coldplay, “All My Love”

Best Latin - Shakira, “Soltera“

Best K-pop - Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”

Best Afrobeats - Tyla, “Push 2 Start”

Best Country - Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”

Best Longform Video - Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

Best Group - BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer - Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

Video for Good - Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Direction - Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

Best Art Direction - Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

Best Cinematography - Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Best Editing - Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”

Best Choreography - Doechii, “Anxiety”

Best Visual Effects - Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”