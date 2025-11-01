 Single Salma Screening Chaos: Fans DISAPPOINTED Over Last-Minute Cancellations & Limited Shows Of Huma Qureshi's New Film
Huma Qureshi's Single Salma, released on October 31, is struggling for screens despite being the only new Hindi release among several re-releases, including Baahubali: The Epic. Urging for more shows, Huma shared fans' messages on her social media. One wrote, "There isn't even a single show in Kerala," while another added, “Our show in Bengaluru got cancelled last minute."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

Huma Qureshi's latest film Single Salma hit theatres on October 31 but is struggling to get screens. Despite being the only new Hindi release among several re-releases, including seven Shah Rukh Khan films and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Epic, the film, which also stars Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh in lead roles, is facing tough competition. Amid this, fans have expressed disappointment over the Single Salma screening chaos.

Single Salma Gets Limited Screens

Huma, on her social media handle, has been urging for more shows of Single Salma. She has also shared screenshots of fans messaging her on Instagram, revealing that there are either no shows in their cities or that last-minute cancellations are taking place.

article-image

Fans Expresses Disappointment Over Single Salma Screening Chaos

A fan from Jamshedpur said, "I myself opened an online movie booking app to book tickets for Single Salma, but I was shocked to see that there is not even a single show in my city, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand... After seeing this, I thought that maybe I was confused, maybe the release date of the movie has changed or it is some other date, then I googled the date and the release date is today, 31st October... It is quite sad that the cinema people cannot give even a single show to a good actor."

Another fan from Bengaluru said, "Hi Huma and team! PVR Nexus Forum Koramangala (BLR) pulled off the show as of last evening. There were a dozen of us who really wanted to book our tickets and go. We noticed it was up again this morning but by then people had their calendars booked. Some of us are now going to go during the week."

While another fan from Kerala said that there are no single shows of Single Salma in his city.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film has been co-produced by actor Saqib Saleem, who is also Huma's brother.

